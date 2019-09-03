Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 6, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 6, 2019

THIRTY-SECOND MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY

COUNTY BOARD OF

SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for August 6,2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 30, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $602,008.61. Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of Andrew Britton, Asst. Director, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 8-05-19, $60,050/year, 18%=$9,159.12/yr. Promotion from Youth Worker to Asst. Director.; the separation of Jeremiah Casson, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept, effective 8-09-19. Resignation.; the appointment of Abigail Guerrero, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 8-12-19, $19.86/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 6-5-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.86/hour.; the separation of Benjamin Payer, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 8-15-19. End of Temporary Work.; the appointment of Zaira Torres, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-19-19, $19.86/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 6-5-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.86/hour.; the reclassification of and the promotion of Constance Alderson, MV Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 8-22-19, $19.51/hour, 5%=$1.01/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4.; and the separation of Randall Horsley, Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Service Dept, effective 9-16-19. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for F/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept. Wage Plan: $18.90/hour.; F/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $19.30/hour.; P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $19.30/hour.; and Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA: $23.73/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Randall Horsley to remain on the County health and dental insurance plans. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Rachelle Green to the Community Action Agency Board of Directors. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Donald Brown, 3227 22nd St., Sioux City, parcel #894723152014.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,883

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Donald Brown, is the titleholder of property located at 3227 22nd St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894723152014

CALLS PLATEAU TRI NE COR LOT 8 & LOTS 9 & 10

WHEREAS, Donald Brown, is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 6th day of August, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspensions for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for the City of Lawton/Family Group. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve County Civil Service Commission to use the Tri-View location. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to set a public hearing for August 20th, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. for 1st Amendment to Indefeasible Right to Use Agreement with the State of Iowa Communications Network. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the replacement of our current fire suppression system. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the FY 2020 budgeted remodeling of the Courthouse Data Center. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to defer action to approve the Food Service Contract with Summit Managed Food Service for one week. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the contracts for furnishing gravel and hauling gravel to county stockpiles with Hallett Materials. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve the contract and bond for the 2019 pavement marking project with Iowa Plains Signing for $111,480.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to obtain a sponsorship, if available, for the 2019 Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting to be funded with $1,000.00 from gaming funds. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 13, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 5, 2019