City of Cushing — Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PLANS & SPECIFICATIONS,

FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST FOR THE CONSTRUCTION

OF WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

FOR THE CITY OF CUSHING, IOWA

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Cushing, Iowa, will meet at City Hall, 200 Main Street, Cushing, Iowa, on the 1st day of October, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., at which time and place a hearing will be held on the proposed plans and specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for Water Distribution System Improvements, Cushing, Iowa in and for said City. Any interested person may appear at said hearing and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated costs for said improvements.

This project is located in Cushing, Iowa along 3rd Street, Milne Ave, Ferry Street, and 2nd Street, along with some alleyways between 3rd Street and 4th Street, and between Main Street and Valley Street. The alternate is located along State Street and 3rd Street.

The general description of types of construction and their limits for which bids will be received shall be as follows:

Base Bid – (January 1, 2020 Substantial Completion)

1. Construction of 1,340 LF of water main (open cut)

2. Construction of 1,970 LF of water main (directional drill)

3. Replacement of water services, hydrants, and appurtenances on proposed corridors

4. Seeding and fertilizing and other surface replacement

5. Miscellaneous work to complete project

Alternate 1 – (July 31, 2020 Substantial Completion)

1. Same as listed in Base Bid but with a July 31, 2020 Substantial Completion Date

Alternate 2 – (July 31, 2020 Substantial Completion)

1. Construction of 220 LF of water main (open cut)

2. Construction of 390 LF of water main (directional drill)

3. Replacement of water services, hydrants, and appurtenances on proposed corridors

4. Seeding and fertilizing and other surface replacement

5. Miscellaneous work to complete project

Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by the Engineer. These plans and specifications, and the proceedings of the City referring to and defining said improvements, are hereby made a part of this Notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed to comply therewith.

Published upon order of the City of Cushing, Iowa.

CITY OF CUSHING, IOWA

BY /s/ Don Joy, Jr.

Mayor

ATTEST:

BY /s/ Nicole Huisinga

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 12, 2019