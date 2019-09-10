Lawton City Council Minutes — September 4, 2019

Lawton City Council Meeting

September 4, 2019 — 5:30 pm

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on September 4, 2019, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Johnson, Otto and Saunders. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Deputy Charles Hertz, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Public Works Justin Dunnington, Howard Smith, Clark Hummel.

Agenda: It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss, to approve the agenda as posted, motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No one was present to speak for the public forum.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for August. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 44 hours and 27 minutes in August and responded to 5 calls for service. They also spent 1 hour and 46 minutes on school related activities.

Fire Report – There was no fire report. The Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast will be Sept. 21.

Clerk’s Report –The pre-construction meeting for the trail was held August 20. Construction should begin on or about September 16. Ground-breaking will be held near the maintenance shed on September 8 at 6:30. Mark Nahara came and looked at our box culverts for flood damage, election papers can be picked up at the office. Recycle company had complaints of people putting yard waste in grey recycle containers, working with the census bureau to update addresses for the April 1, 2020, Census, concerns over notifying affected residences regarding special use permits, building permit from Kent Thompson for a concrete patio pad was approved.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson will be attending the MidStates Economic Development Conference on Thursday, coffee with the Mayor will be on September 11 at Lawton Senior Living, E911 and landfill meetings are coming up next week, Frank’s Asphalt has started repairing streets and the tree pile is being ground.

Public Works Report – Frank’s Asphalt is finishing up and we will have streets milled and get 4” of asphalt in the future, Gardner is grinding trees and we will look at renting a boom truck to trim trees hanging over streets. Rehab Systems will be here next week to jet sewer mains and Sackett Septic will clean things out of lift station. Three more road closure barricades will be made. The people to fix the mailbox on Maple St. should be here in September, a lift station pump has been sent in to be rebuilt.

Attorney Report –The Chartier-McNaughton lawsuit has been completed. It was ruled that the entire paved portion is a city street.

Minutes — It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the minutes of the August meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss, to approve the bills paid and to be paid, financials, utility billing reconciliation, and bank reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2019-20

CERTIFICATE OF APPROVAL FOR THE TRANSFER OF

SIOUXLAND REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY TO

NORTHWEST IOWA REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY

It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve Resolution 2019-20 transferring territory and assets of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Special Event Permit – A special event permit was presented for the Lawton-Bronson School for the Homecoming parade on September 20. It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve the permit. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Rate Increase – After discussing the deficit in the Sewer Fund it was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to draft an ordinance to be voted on at the October meeting to change the sewer rate from $15 per month to $30. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Wastewater — ISG and Bolton & Menk both submitted proposals for a facility study to be done on the wastewater system. After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to get both companies to submit their best and final offer via sealed bids which will be opened at the October meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Resolution 2018-16 – Resolution 2018-16 regarding snowplowing and ice control was reviewed and no changes will be made at this time regarding property damages. It was discussed to look at changing our parking ordinance to charge a fine and the right to tow for repeat offenders. It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss to review the parking ordinance at the October meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Work Orders – After discussion of the proposed work order to be used by City employees it was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve using the form. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Contract Amendment – After discussion on an amendment to the professional services agreement for the Stormwater improvements it was moved by Johnson, second by Otto, to stop the progress on this project and keep the plans and documentation for a later date. Motion carried 4-1 with Heiss abstaining.

Stormwater Improvement project — It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to table setting a public hearing and ordering bids to a later date. Motion carried, all voting aye.

City Code – Discussion on Chapter 170 of the Lawton City Code resulted in no changes to the existing code. However, more research will be done on placing mobile homes within city limits.

Closed session – It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to go into closed session according to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase of real estate where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay. Motion carried, all voting aye. Into closed session at 7:40 p.m.

It was moved by Johnson, second by Baltushis, to return to open session at 8:15 p.m. Motion carried, all voting aye.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to direct the Mayor to take action as discussed in the closed session. Motion carried, all voting aye.

USDA Grant/Loan – It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to get specs on building a maintenance shed on the lot next to the fire station and continue with decisions on the City Hall building. Motion carried, all voting aye.

It was moved by Otto, second by Baltushis, to adjourn at 8:20 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUES — AUGUST 2019

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND VALVE FOR LAGOON $964.07

BOMGAARS PROPANE TORCH FOR WEED KILL $59.99

CARLA EIDENSHINK CLERK SCHOOL ROOM & MEALS $669.82

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $40.32

DALE ERICKSON MILEAGE JUNE-JULY, 190 MILES $123.04

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT – 285 YELLOW PAINT FOR PARKING LINES $108.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,805.44

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING GENERATORS – PREVENTIVE MAINT. $2,225.00

FLEET FARM UTV TIEDOWNS $43.98

IA DEPT. NATURAL RESOURCES NPDES PERMIT FEE $210.00

IA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION JUSTIN AND JAMIE FALL CONFERENCE $300.00

IA MUN. FINANCE OFFICERS ASSOC. CERTIFIED CLERK CERTIFICATION $125.00

IA MUN. FINANCE OFFICERS ASSOC. CERT. FINANCE OFFICER CERTIF. $125.00

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $8.10

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES CONCRETE BASE FOR SIGN $18.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,763.11

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

KYLE HAMMAN AIR COMPRESSOR HOSE $5.34

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING, WASTEWATER TESTING $164.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMP-ANY UTILITIES $3,098.79

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. COPIER CONTRACT $156.68

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT COMPANY IDLER, SPRINGS FOR GRAVELY $289.52

SBW INC DBA ACE ENGINE & PARTS BLADES, OIL FOR GRASSHOPPER $106.52

SIMPCO SIMPCO DUES..$556.50

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY PAPER AND CARD READER $39.98

STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $1,038.45

THE RECORD WEED NOTICE, MINUTES, PUBLIC HEARING $237.04

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $782.00

US POSTMASTER MAIL LEAD/COPPER PAPERWORK $1.45

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $316.15

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $93.81

WOODBURY CTY EXTENSION MIDSTATES CONFERENCE $40.00

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $21,444.37

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $6,803.61

FIRE $388.12

ROAD USE TAX $1,635.35

WATER $9,228.21

SEWER $3,389.08

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $13,738.27

FIRE $79.60

ROAD USE TAX $13,102.85

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,702.13

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $26.14

WATER $14,437.14

WATER DEPOSIT $100.00

SEWER $6,055.06

