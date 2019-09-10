Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 27, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 27, 2019 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on August 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the August 27, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from August 20, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll issued 08/23/2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to declare the County Auction items as surplus property for the Auction on September 21, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Pick’s Triangle in Section 15 of Fredonia Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 3 of Washington Township and Section 34 of Grant Township on 160th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a lease for gravel stockpile site in Section 11 of Preston Township on C-12. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to WesTel of Iowa in Section 35 of Meadow Township and in Section 2 of Remsen Township on Tamarack Ave. on 160th St. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:00 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 12, 2019