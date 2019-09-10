Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — September 17, 2019 (Postponed from September 9, 2019)
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Library
Moville, Iowa
7:30 p.m.
September 17, 2019
1) Reports
a. Mrs. Gilbert
b. Mr. Bormann
c. Mr. Glackin
2) Focus on Education: Adopt APR Goals
3) Policies and Procedures
a. Act on open enrollment requests:
b. Notification of open enrollment:
4) Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation:
a. Purchase of 12 passenger van $26,800 2018 1 Ton with 15,000 miles from Sid Dillon
b. Approve Quotes for baseball/softball complex
5) Personnel
a. Accept resignations:
b. Offer Contracts:
1. Student Council to Erin Reinders for $900
2. Town Bus Route: Kim Lilly $60 per day
3. MS Cheer: Angel Rocha
4. HS Cheer Camp Stunt Coordinator: Angel Rocha
5. Assistant Volleyball: Keely Steffen
6. Food Service Hire: Jillian Leekly
7. Debate: Katherine Clayton
c. Approve volunteer coaches: Angel Rocha – HS Cheer
d. Approve lane changes
6) Board Items
a. Approve SIAC Committee Members
b. Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit
c. Visitor/Community Comments
d. For the Good of the Cause
7) Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 12, 2019