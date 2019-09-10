Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 20, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 20, 2019

THIRTY-FOURTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for August 20,2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 13, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $378,885.285. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Barbara Jean Searls, 5700 Lorraine Ave., Sioux City, parcel #884708227008.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,886

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Barbara Jean Searls, is the titleholder of property located at 5700 Lorraine Ave., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #8847 08 227 008

LL-SC COMM 88-47 W 60 FT E 251 FT S 1 25 FT N 150 FT NE NE

WHEREAS, Barbara Jean Searls is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 20th day of August, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Austin Bromander, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 8-09-19. End of Temporary Work.; the appointment of Randi Uhl, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept, effective 8-26-19, $16.84/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-17-19. Entry Level Salary: $16.84/hour.; the reclassification of Krystle Shook, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 9-17-19, $21.60/hour, 10.7%=$2.09/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract Agreement, from Grade 3/Step 4 to Grade 3/Step 5.; and the separation of Forrest Johnston, District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept, effective 9-30-19. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $64,952.14/year. Copy filed.

To approve the request of the request of Forrest Johnston and his spouse to remain on the County Health and dental insurances. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to set bid opening for September 10th, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. for the Trosper Hoyt Juvenile Detention Kitchen project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the bids for the Trosper Hoyt Juvenile Detention Kitchen project on September 10th, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. and award the bid. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented by John Tolbert, Iowa Drainage District Association, on the annual report of Iowa Drainage District Association. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for 1st Amendment to Indefeasible Right to Use Agreement and the State of Iowa Communications Network. The chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the 1st Amendment of Indefeasible Right to Use Agreement and the State of Iowa Communications Network. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve financial advisor request for proposals (RFP) document and seek proposals (RFP) from interested financial advisors. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the plans for project #LFM-(D50)ó73-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the final pay voucher for project #BRS-CO97(112)ó60-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information on proposed gravel road upgrade program. Copy filed.

Vernon Knaack, Correctionville, IA, expressed appreciation for the road program.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 27, 2019.

