Anthon City Council Minutes — September 9, 2019

Anthon City Council

SEPTEMBER 9, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on September 9, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen, Tammy Reimer and Allison Umbach. Also present: Jerry Steffen, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 39 hours and 51 minutes, responded to 3 calls for service and spent 1 hour and 55 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Umbach, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from August 12, 2019 meeting, financial reports as filed, approve Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for the Anthon Community Center, building permit to Blake Perkins at 402 Inez Blvd. for a deck, building permit to Kolby Handke at 301 S. 2nd Ave. for a fence and authorize the Mayor to sign the Vendor Agreement for the Low-Income Home Energy Program. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

BOAT RAMP: Jerry Steffen recommended the city award the boat ramp contract to Nelson & Rock Contracting, Inc. from Onawa, IA. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to award the boat ramp repair contract for $47,850 to Nelson & Rock Contracting and authorize the mayor to sign the Notice of Award. Carried 5-0.

HOUSING AUTHORITY: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Benson, to approve the certificate for the transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to Northwest Iowa Housing Authority and authorize the mayor to sign said certificate. Carried 5-0.

WATER PROJECT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to approve the CDBG Program Contract with Iowa Economic Development Authority and authorize the mayor to sign the contract on behalf of the City of Anthon. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Benson, seconded by Boggs, to approve the CDBG Administration Contract with Simmering-Cory and authorize the mayor to sign the contract on behalf of the City of Anthon. Carried 5-0.

ORDINANCES: Umbach introduced

Ordinance #203 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA,

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO OPERATING BUDGET PREPARATION”.

Petersen moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #203. Motion was seconded by Boggs and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none. Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to pass and adopt Ordinance #203. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

Umbach introduced

Ordinance #204 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA,

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO CONFLICT OF INTEREST”.

Boggs moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #204. Motion was seconded by Umbach and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none. Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to pass and adopt Ordinance #204. On roll call the vote was as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Other items discussed: the chains on the animals swings, price a baby/adult swing and the new well will need to be east of the old well instead of west. Mac’s Chevrolet can’t get a 2019 pickup but will substitute a 2020 for the same price.

August Receipts: General – $8184.53; RUT – $8164.40; LOST – $6415.28; Water Cap Project – $13286.94; Water – $17110.75; Sewer – $8989.00; Electric – $61555.05. Total: $123705.95. Expenses: General – $29657.65; RUT – $1516.79; Water – $23991.99; Sewer – $7025.69; Electric – $56363.83. Total: $118555.95.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:05 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

SEPTEMBER 2019

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $637.47

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $41.34

COLLINS AGENCY 1/2 DRAM ACC $547.93

CENTURY LINK PHONE $66.21

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL BUG SPRAY $316.62

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SCREWS $17.50

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA CHAINSAW GAS $11.14

HAWKINS INC. REPAIRS $238.40

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. CODES $511.00

IA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION TRAINING $150.00

LONG LINES PHONE $356.95

MET ANALYSIS $15.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES $22.21

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $73.80

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. SOFTWARE $149.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,455.25

WIMECA ENERGY $33,483.41

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,981.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $21.20

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $754.07

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $1,161.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,326.98

IPERS WH IPERS $4,287.58

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $1,355.00

WESCO SUPPLIES $998.31

NIPCO LOAD CONTROL SWITCHES $6,956.30

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,040.99

LINDBLOM SERVICES INC. PICNIC IN PARK $310.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. WATER PIPE $374.39

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $129.74

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $110.85

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $158.49

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL LLC MOSQUITO FOGGING $100.00

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $190.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $187.50

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $180.00

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $16,110.25

WOODWARD CONSTRUCTION TUCKPOINTING/PLASTERING $11,200.00

KENYON JAMES LIBRARY MATERIALS $31.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS..$20,466.78

CLAIMS TOTAL $115,556.16

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 19, 2019