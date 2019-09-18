Bronson City Council Minutes — September 10, 2019

Bronson City Council

City Council Minutes

September 10, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Thompson. Council members answering roll: Jason Garnand, Doug Williams, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of August, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 32 hrs. and 41 minutes and responded to 2 calls of service. Additionally, deputies spent 1 hour and 46 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Patrick Davenport from FEMA was present to discuss where we are at in getting money for the flood damage this spring. Clerk Jessen and Patrick have been meeting every Tuesday working on the documents. There will be a site inspection held on September 26th with FEMA officials and Mayor Thompson and CJ to look over the incomplete work.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. New tractor for the town has not come in yet. CJ brought up the matter of salt for the streets this winter. Councilman Amick said he talked to the school and they said the building would probably go up by the bus barn. Councilman Amick will get more information and bring it to the next meeting. CJ reported that both floodgates that were damaged in the flood are now replaced. He would like to winterize the concession stand in mid-October. Council agreed. Matter of trimming trees in town. CJ said they would get what they could reach. CJ reported there are two light poles that were replaced by Mid American and that those poles need 2 plug ins put back on for Christmas lights. CJ will get with Noel Plummer on this. CJ asked about employee raises. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to give CJ a dollar per hour raise which would bring him to $18.00 per hour.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present at the meeting. Nick reported that he has been working on fixing the water main on W. 3rd and fixing a couple meter pits that were leaking. Nick reported that the Lead and Copper tests results were in. The town is under the amount allowed in our drinking water.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the August 13th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

145.26

General

3,826.25 4,494.79

Garbage

1,981.45 1,520.42

Road Use Tax

3,631.96 2,261.66

Ambulance

1,553.27 2,235.38

Water

6,547.85 1,762.71

Sewer

1,764.64 838.25

Local Option Sales Tax

3,461.21 1,583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

AUGUST TOTAL REVENUE

$22,911.89

AUGUST DISBURSEMENTS

$14,696.54

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. Treasurer Junge reported that we will be amending the current budget so will have a Public Hearing at Oct. 8th regular meeting.

Treasurer Junge presented the council with the Street Financial report. There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council voting yes, to approve passing of

Resolution #11-2019

for the Street Financial report.

Matter of garbage rates was brought up. The town is spending more money for garbage removal than the town is getting in revenues. After discussing the matter, a $2.00 raise in the landfill fee per household would bring the town so they were about even. Attorney Metcalf said he would bring the ordinance to raise landfill fees to the next meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR SEPTEMBER 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health (3) – bacterial testing $42.00

WIATEL telephone bill $59.43

Moville Record publication of minutes $134.99

Bomgaars supplies $29.99

Postmaster postage stamps $330.00

Alan Schwarz lift for removal of Christmas lights $225.00

Stan Houston rental of asphalt saw and blade $115.00

MET water testing $160.00

ACCO chlorine $254.40

Brown Supply parts to fix water leak $220.00

Nick Lahrs reimb. for Okoboji Conf. $150.00

Rainbow playground equip replacement from flood damage $518.00

PCC billing $326.06

HAKA city truck $78.00

S&S mower blades $85.89

Stan Houston rental to fix culvert from flood $115.00

There was a motion from Councilman Amick a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not bring the ordinance. He will bring to the next meeting.

2. Update on Municipal Codes: Attorney Metcalf has been working on the code recodification for the town. Has a few more things to do on it and will bring to Octobers meeting.

3. Resolution #10-2019:

Certificate of Approval for the transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority

to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority.

After reading through the resolution, there was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to pass the resolution.

4. Upcoming election on Nov. 5, 2019: There are 2 council seats for 4 years and 1 mayor seat for 2 years open. If anyone is interested in running, you can ask Clerk Jessen for the papers by leaving a message on City Hall phone 712-948-3354. First day to file papers with the Clerk is August 26th and last day is September 19th by 5:00 PM

5. Solar school crossings: Councilman West was not present to give quotes on how much they would cost. Tabled until next meeting.

Anything from Councilman Garnand: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: Revealed to the council a 3×3 ft. map of the town that was printed by Glen Sedivy and framed by Ron and Carol Wick for the town. They would not take any payment for doing this, and the town thanks them for it. It will get hung in the Chambers of City Hall right away. The light on west side of city sign at the park is not working. Mayor Thompson will get with CJ on this. The lagoon needs to be surveyed so the town knows where it begins and ends. The town would like to extend the burn pile further away so we need to know where the lagoon is completely located. Clerk Jessen was asked to get a hold of Scott Gernhart with True Engineering to come out and survey the land.

Anything from Councilman Williams: asked about the house at 114 Maple that the owner is adding on an apartment internally in the building. After much discussion, Attorney Metcalf said they have met all the criteria to add on an apartment.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:30 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Tony Thompson, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 19, 2019