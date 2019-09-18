Correctionville City Council Minutes — September 10, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting –

September 10, 2018

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in regular session on September 10, 2018, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Calvin McCrea and Ron Sanderson. Absent: Tara Hill. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the August 13, 2018 regular meeting, bills as listed, exceptions: Knife River invoice – the 4th & Driftwood street repair ($6,072.23) will not be paid until repairs have been completed by Knife River, and approving payment of $500.00 to Roggatz Tree Service. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report.

2. Maintenance report given by Pat Langschwager. Street patching has been completed, Knife River will be doing more repairs to the intersection of 4th & Driftwood Street. Demolition and cleanup has been completed at 816 4th Street.

3. Maintenance projects, discussed curb repair, sweeping of streets, intersection of Driftwood & 10th Street.

4. Jeff Hill, representing the Correctionville Fire and Rescue, recommended new department member Richard Wilson. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve

Resolution 2018-38 approving Richard Wilson

as new member to the Correctionville Fire and Rescue.

Roll call. Passed 4/0.

5. Dave Christensen, updated the council regarding sidewalk inspections and nuisance citations. Discussed possibility of passing an ordinance regulating where vehicles can or cannot be parked and parking of farm machinery within city limits.

6. Dave Christensen will continue to inspect the remaining portion of city sidewalks, completion date is set for June of 2019. The inspector will also be checking for 911 addresses that are required by city code to be displayed.

7. Leya Lorenzen addressed the council regarding a special assessment on the property located at 312 Meadow Avenue for delinquent water service line repairs and utility bills owed to the city. Motion by Petty 2nd by Beazley to repeal the assessment. City will try to collect these fees from previous owners.

8. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve parade permit for River Valley School. Passed 4/0.

9. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley authorizing clerk to write a letter of recommendation for Grace United Methodist Church grant application. Passed 4/0.

10. Petty introduced the 1st reading of

Ordinance 715-2018

An Ordinance amending chapter 99.07,

sewer user charges.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by McCrea to approve the reading. Roll call. Passed 4/0. Motion by McCrea, 2nd by Petty to waive 2nd and 3rd readings. Roll call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Petty 2nd by Beazley to adopt Ordinance 715-2018. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

11. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve

Resolution 2018-39

approving the Annual Street Finance Report (RUT)

for the year ending June 30, 2018.

Roll Call Passed 4/0.

12. Vacated buildings, Council is considering an ordinance addressing vacated or abandon buildings within city limits. Attorney Thompson will bring more information to our next regular meeting.

13. Traffic signs along 5th Street at Birch Street intersection will be considered at the next regular meeting. Council will consider an ordinance removing the yield signs from the east bound lane of 5th and Birch Streets and south bound lane of Birch and 5th Streets, placing Stop signs in the north and south bound lanes of Birch and 5th Street.

14. Terms of sale of city properties were discussed, no decisions made at this time. Housing planning workshop will be scheduled to determine cost and terms of sale.

15. Nick Buse, I & S Group, presented pay request from Knife River Midwest LLC to the council. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve

Resolution 2018-40

approving Knife River Midwest LLC.

Pay request #1 in the amount of $132,368.64.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

16. Councilman Petty updated the council on shelter house project. Petty will be attending school board meeting in October to discuss the property lease agreement between the school district and the City for the park property.

17. Motion by McCrea, 2nd by Beazley to go into closed session according to IA Code 21.5(j) at 8:35 p.m. Passed 5/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to resume regular session at 8:55 p.m.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Budget workshops to begin in October, 2018.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:15 PM.

Signed:

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

AUGUST AUGUST

EXPENDITURES: REVENUE:

General Fund

$30,727.71 $16,945.39

Road Use Tax

$8,194.64 $11,863.67

LOST

$9,053.76

TIF

$87.12

Welsch

$987.88

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Fire Dept Fund

$100.00

Cemetery Maintenance

$38.36

Flood 2019

$3,958.89

Water Fund

$6,519.70 $10,454.85

Sewer Fund

$32,463.43 $13,296.96

Totals

$81,864.37 $62,840.52

Vendor/Description Amount

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $3,748.32

IPERS IPERS $2,028.89

FNB Postage $10.15

SAM’S CLUB Concessions $158.02

USPS Postage $134.40

MOVILLE RECORD publishing $756.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health ins. $4,939.68

MIDAMERICAN Electricity $4,736.34

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. Sprayer parts $45.93

BRODY LILLEFLOREN Reimbursement $87.50

CEDCORP, INC. Business incentive $5,000.00

CENTRAL POOL SUPPLY INC. Filter cleaner $50.66

CORNER HARDWARE Repairs $50.27

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER Maintenance $183.91

ERIN FRAHM Reimbursement $87.50

ETHAN THOMAS Reimbursement $119.55

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $54.75

IOWA DOT Supplies $68.90

IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE EMS Conf.. $100.00

JULIE HENDERSON Reimbursement $87.50

LONGLINES Phones $187.15

MASON RUBENDAHL Reimbursement $87.50

MENARDS Exhaust fan $271.04

MIKE SEVENING CONSTRUCT-ION Cross walks $6,380.00

NEW COOPERATIVE, INC. Fuel $935.73

OFFICE ELEMENTS Paper $223.57

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. Copier repair $25.00

OTTO ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS NA Recycle bins (25) $1,601.72

PCC Amb. billing $34.50

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC Ford F350 $488.82

QUALITY PUMP & CONTROL Lift Station repairs $3,848.25

RAMADA SPIRIT LAKE EMS Conference $99.00

SAWYER COCKBURN Reimbursement $87.50

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT Sidewalk mats (6) $510.00

MOVILLE RECORD Publishing $145.49

TITAN MACHINERY Case exhaust $188.00

UTILITY SERVICE CO INC 4th 1/4 Water Tower Maint. $2,942.78

VISA Supplies $557.86

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Ambulance Assist $200.00

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER Property tax 19/20 $2,858.00

$44,120.18

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 19, 2019