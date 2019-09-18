Kingsley City Council Minutes — September 10, 2019

Kingsley City Council

September 10, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on September 10, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle and Jasperson. Mathers and Peters were absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the August 5, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Julie Culler told the Council that Trunk or Treat will be October 12th.

Maintenance Report: Lightning strike at the wells, mowing.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Acco, chlorine 228.00

Agrivision, mower parts 9.22

Amazon, Lib supplies & books 1,156.47

AT&T, police phone/tablets 195.60

Avast, software update 60.80

Baker-Taylor, Lib books 981.70

Barco, emblems, cones 466.89

BCK, rent assistance 4,500.00

Beelner Service, grave open, Lib door labor 475.00

Bottjen Implement, parts/disc mower 35.32

Casey’s, Amb gas 197.44

Certified Amb Group, Amb billing 204.46

Chet’s, supplies 2.97

Clark’s Hdwe, Aug. chgs 387.65

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Dirt Road Design, NW Iowa Outdoors/websites 679.00

Doug Koch, August Comm Bldg cleaning 306.25

Electronic Engineering, police light bar 95.00

Elsmore Swim Shop, swimsuit 65.90

First Co-op, gas & supplies 674.78

Frontier, phone 86.12

GIS, life/disab ins 23.04

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,434.26

Industrial Chem Labs, lift station degreaser 108.86

Ipers, Ipers 3,680.17

Iowa Lakes Comm College, EMT workshop 300.00

IRS, Fed/Fica 7,169.95

Jim Harvey Agency, Add new pick up 561.00

Keith Bohle, mileage 300.80

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 159.25

Kingsley Vol Amb, August runs 920.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

KPTH, advertising 850.00

Lammers, maint. supplies 248.12

Lewis Drug, amb supplies 139.78

L-Tron speed sign battery 156.93

Mangold, sewer & water testing 2,002.00

Matheson, Amb oxygen 468.21

MidAmerican, utilities 6,895.74

O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent 930.00

Ply. Co. Solid Waste, August tonnage 5,027.01

Presto-X, pest control 50.00

Quill, ofc supplies 769.19

Rick Bohle, August expenses, mileage 100.00

Rolling Oil, August chgs 836.24

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

Shane’s Glass, 2 auto door openers 4,000.00

Sioux Sales, police uniform 99.90

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

The Record, publications 157.89

Thompson Innovations, water bldg/lightning 2,883.77

U.S. Postal Service, mailing permit 235.00

United Healthcare, Health ins premiums 5,761.65

UPS, shipping chgs 67.25

Verizon, Amb hotspot 20.44

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 158.00

Wiatel, phone/internet 639.82

Woodbury Co. EMS, assist chg 200.00

Fire Truck Special Funds: Rolling Oil, 1999 brakes 379.25

Library Special Funds: Cengage, Lib books 221.81

Kuchel Plbg & Htg, parts/labor unit #2 City Hall 547.48

Grand Total 61,985.58

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 42,913.07 Road Use, 11,794.60; Employee Benefits, 8,965.71; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 146.94; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 4,688.56; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 600.00; Water, 8,497.75; Sewer, 8,627.53; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 20,619.02. Total: 106,853.18.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 48,021.19; Operating Grants, 24,423.29; General Revenues, 18,080.08; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 90,524.56.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report was distributed.

Fire Report: Chief Huth reported that the pumpers have been tested and passed. There was discussion on the financials that under the City’s name.

Pool Report: Schaeuble reported that the decking, steps and gutters at the pool are in need of repair. Quotes

Ordinance #243 (durable materials/temporary structures)

was introduced for the third reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to approve the third reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye.

Ordinance #244

(Raise water rates from $5.00/1st 1000 gallons to $7.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2020; then raise water rates from $7.00/1st 1000 gallons to $9.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2021; then raise water rates from $9.00/1st 1000 gallons to $11.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2022; gallons used after 1000 gallons will remain at $1.25 per thousand)

was introduced for the third reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to approve the third reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #245 (change zoning from HM to Comm)

was introduced for the third reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve the third reading by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #246

(Raise sewer rates from $15.00/month to $17.,00/month effective July 1, 2020; then raise from $17.00/month to $19.00/month effective July 1, 2021; then raise from $19.00/month to $21.00/month effective July 1, 2022)

was introduced for the first reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #247 (stop signs going north and south on intersection of Tilden and Bayard) was introduced for the second reading by Rolling. Motion by Rolling to approve the second reading. There was no second so the motion died.

Ordinance #248 (Water line must be capped at the main when demolition of building takes place)

was introduced by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Rolling; aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #249 (Weight limits on city streets) was tabled.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, to waive the cable franchise fee for Western Iowa Telephone, all voted aye, motion carried.

The Rural360 program was discussed. There is a $360.00 annual fee paid by the City to part of the program. City identifies available building lots for modular housing at a low interest for buyers. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, to join this program, all voted aye, motion carried.

Deb Kraft and Jana Hiemstra were present to discuss further park improvements with the City. They will be applying for grants to resurface the tennis courts. Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle to proceed. All voted aye, motion carried.

Simpco will be called to get more details about the Community Catalyst Grant.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, to enter into a 28-E agreement with the Moville Police Department. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution #2019-16 (Annual Street Report)

was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Annual Urban Renewal Report was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, to change the ambulance billing service from Certified Ambulance Group to PCC, all voted aye, motion carried.

Sealed bids were opened for hydraulic flatbed and pickup plow. Low bid for the hydraulic bid was Glen Sadler with a bid of $26.50 and low bid for the pickup plow was Bohle Construction with a bid of $500.00. Both bids were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Mayor signed agreement for Siouxland Regional Housing to change to Northwest Iowa Housing on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Storm water from Clarendon St. is flooding part of the Bainbridge Construction property. Proposal is for City of purchase the pipe at a cost of $7,957.90 and Bainbridge will take care of the installation. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to proceed, all voted aye, motion carried.

The Council went into closed session at 8:41 p.m. pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the government body in that litigation on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote:

Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. Council came out of closed session at 8:58 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, to continue Joe Hoover suspension with pay until his trial date. Suspension without pay after trial depending on outcome. All voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: Juan Gonzalez, fence; Jeff Klingensmith, fence.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried. Next meeting will October 7, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 19, 2019