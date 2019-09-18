Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — September 9, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING
OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
September 9, 2019
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER
• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL
• Present:  Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA
• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda.  All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
• Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Herbold, to approve the minutes of the August meeting.  All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS
• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $46,061.68 from the general fund, $56,065.37 from the schoolhouse funds, $8,157.63 from lunch fund, $124.04 Pierson activity fund and $6,943.15 from the Kingsley activity fund.  All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT
• Year-end reporting and audit for the FY19 continues.  The Certified Annual Report for the Department of Education, Transportation and Special Education reports are due September 16th.  This year, Alex Thompson will be assisting as a senior internship.  She has been assisting with the invoices in accounts payable and done a wonderful job.  Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve the financial report.  All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:
Principal Wiese
• A great start with the new school year.  Teacher evaluations started with one completed this year. Grandparents/Special Friends Day on August 30th was a success this year.  A big thank you to Shelby Harvey and Emily Harvey for volunteering their time for the 9th year.  Thanks to H&H Builders and the Harvey Agency for donating the cookies on Grandparents Day.  Thanks for the KP Booster Club for donating t-shirts and gifts to the employees.

Supt. Bailey
• Homecoming will be October 4th and Homecoming Dance on October 5th.  Tuesday – Super Class night, Wednesday – Coronation and Friday – Parade.  School Board Convention will be November 20th and 21st.  A certificate of renewal energy was received from MidAmerican Energy 51.4% of energy comes from renewable resources.  Kingsley-Pierson School was awarded a certificate from IASB Workmen’s Compensation Mod .75%.  A Mod lower than 1.0 reflects claims lower than expected for size of district.  A ground site survey has been completed by GEO technical.  The Kingsley building boiler project and the Boy’s and Girl’s Locker Room painting project has been completed.  There will be HS Assembly September 19th with a motivational speaker.

8. OLD BUSINESS
• None

9. NEW BUSINESS
• First Reading 600 Series Education Program Board Policy.  Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to waive the 600 series second reading and approve 600 series with edits.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Individual Board Policy 206.1: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to waive the 206.1 second contract reading and approve as recommended with edits.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendations:  Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve Hannah Horstman as the HS English teacher for 2nd semester 19/20 school year pending teacher certification.  All voted aye, motion carried.  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Amanda Seuntjens as Co-Wrestling Cheer Sponsor.  All voted aye, motion carried.  Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve Noel Hoffman for the speech coach position.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Volunteer Approval: Motion by Haggin, seconded by Pratt to approve Jason Collins as JH Assistant Volunteer Coach.  All voted aye, motion carried.  Jason abstained from the vote.

• Fundraiser Yearly Request:  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the fundraiser request from Beau Rose to sell $100 visual ads displayed on a TV in the commons and the activities department will receive $25 for every ad sold.  All voted aye, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:
• October Board meeting will be October 15 at 6 a.m.

11. ADJOURNMENT
• At 8:05 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn.  All voted aye.  Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD Newspaper Report    
Affiliated Caster & Wheel Inc.  Custodial Supply    111.92
Badar, Tracey  Official    105.00
Bahrke, Karl  Reimbursement    85.00
Bailey, Amy  Reimbursement    81.75
Baker, David  Official    105.00
Basalyga Jr., Russell  Official    105.00
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    1,644.47
Behr, Korey  Official    105.00
Benson, Amy  Reimbursement    188.77
Boustead, Laura  Reimbursement    15.99
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt    5,759.36
Chesterman Supplies    645.44
Chet’s  Supplies    75.34
Christensen, Chris  Reimbursement    23.40
Chute, Erin  Reimbursement    36.77
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    562.09
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    91.76
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Supplies    418.33
Conner, Kenneth  Reimbursement    100.00
Creekside Nuisance Wildlife Removal Services    425.00
Cronin, Kent Or Sheila  Non-Public Trans Reimb.    1,244.11
Dean Foods North Central  Milk Products    31.28
Department Of Administrative Services  403(B) Fees    550.00
Des Moines Register Media  Advertising    1,797.90
Dunkel, Ryan  Official    105.00
Dunwell LLC  Services    330.00
Electronic Engineering  Comm-unication Equipment    404.50
Electrostatic Painting LLC  Services    6,040.00
FEH Associates Inc.  Architectural Study    6,048.28
First Cooperative Association – Corp. Office  Fuel, Supplies    879.75
Fleet US LLC  Supplies    528.92
Frontier Communications  Tele-phone Service    781.41
Grahams Graphics  Printing Supplies    880.00
Greenway Lawn Care  Services    379.75
Hackett, Kristine  Reimbursement    6.24
Hagan Auto Body  Vehicle Repairs/Service    3,535.66
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    1,537.05
Hesse, Patti  Official    105.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    417.59
Hobart Sales & Service  Repairs/Service    123.50
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Supplies    420.88
IA Assoc. Of Agricultural Educators  Dues    425.00
IA Dept. Of Human Services  Medicaid Reimbursement    24.38
IA High School Music Assoc.  Entry Fees    25.00
IA HS Athletic Directors Assoc.  Dues/Fees    80.00
IA State Dance/Drill Team Assoc.  Dues    246.00
Iowa Bandmasters Association Inc.  Dues    75.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    101.36
Iowa Division Of Labor Services  Boiler Inspection Fees    40.00
Iowa Girls Coaches Association  Dues    75.00
Iowa School Finance Information Service  Services    1,000.00
I-state Truck Center  Bus Parts    35.00
JW Pepper & Son Inc.  Music Supplies    204.99
K-Purchase, LLC  Supplies    2,591.46
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    732.97
Let’s Shred It  Services    37.50
Lumber Pros  Supplies    473.59
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    8,610.64
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    165.91
Mauch, Maggie  Reimbursement    15.60
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    9.20
Medical Enterprises, Inc.  Drug Testing Supplies    33.00
Menards – Sioux City  Supplies    751.90
Mid-American Energy Company  Gas/Elec. Service    11,660.41
Miracle Recreation Equipment Co.  Playground Equipment    722.84
Monell, Jill  Official    105.00
Mounts, Kimberly  Official    105.00
Mpire Heating & Cooling LLC  Boiler    33,000.00
MT Pit LLC Instr. Supplies    500.00
Nasco  Instr Supplies    2,672.53
New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative, Inc.  Grant supplies    1,540.00
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    29.79
Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association  Entry Fee    25.00
Pearson Education Inc.  Textbooks    3,432.35
Piper Jaffray & Co.  Financial Consultant    800.00
Plendl, Janice  Reimbursement    80.00
Pratt, Stephanie  Reimbursement    65.50
Presto X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Reinking, Jody  Reimbursement    63.20
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    2,662.96
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Seating And Athletic Facility  ADA Seating    2,265.00
Stansbury, Nicole  Non-Public Trans Reimb    414.71
Thompson Innovation  Services    2,617.74
Trierweiler, Jacob  Official    105.00
US Postal Service  Mailing Permit    82.00
Wiatel  Phone service    427.38
Wiese, Rob  Reimbursement    238.29
Wurth, Melissa  Reimbursement    439.56

Published in The Record
Thursday, September 19, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

