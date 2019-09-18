Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — September 9, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

September 9, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Herbold, to approve the minutes of the August meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $46,061.68 from the general fund, $56,065.37 from the schoolhouse funds, $8,157.63 from lunch fund, $124.04 Pierson activity fund and $6,943.15 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Year-end reporting and audit for the FY19 continues. The Certified Annual Report for the Department of Education, Transportation and Special Education reports are due September 16th. This year, Alex Thompson will be assisting as a senior internship. She has been assisting with the invoices in accounts payable and done a wonderful job. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• A great start with the new school year. Teacher evaluations started with one completed this year. Grandparents/Special Friends Day on August 30th was a success this year. A big thank you to Shelby Harvey and Emily Harvey for volunteering their time for the 9th year. Thanks to H&H Builders and the Harvey Agency for donating the cookies on Grandparents Day. Thanks for the KP Booster Club for donating t-shirts and gifts to the employees.

Supt. Bailey

• Homecoming will be October 4th and Homecoming Dance on October 5th. Tuesday – Super Class night, Wednesday – Coronation and Friday – Parade. School Board Convention will be November 20th and 21st. A certificate of renewal energy was received from MidAmerican Energy 51.4% of energy comes from renewable resources. Kingsley-Pierson School was awarded a certificate from IASB Workmen’s Compensation Mod .75%. A Mod lower than 1.0 reflects claims lower than expected for size of district. A ground site survey has been completed by GEO technical. The Kingsley building boiler project and the Boy’s and Girl’s Locker Room painting project has been completed. There will be HS Assembly September 19th with a motivational speaker.

8. OLD BUSINESS

• None

9. NEW BUSINESS

• First Reading 600 Series Education Program Board Policy. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to waive the 600 series second reading and approve 600 series with edits. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Individual Board Policy 206.1: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to waive the 206.1 second contract reading and approve as recommended with edits. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendations: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve Hannah Horstman as the HS English teacher for 2nd semester 19/20 school year pending teacher certification. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Amanda Seuntjens as Co-Wrestling Cheer Sponsor. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve Noel Hoffman for the speech coach position. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Volunteer Approval: Motion by Haggin, seconded by Pratt to approve Jason Collins as JH Assistant Volunteer Coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Jason abstained from the vote.

• Fundraiser Yearly Request: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the fundraiser request from Beau Rose to sell $100 visual ads displayed on a TV in the commons and the activities department will receive $25 for every ad sold. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• October Board meeting will be October 15 at 6 a.m.

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 8:05 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD Newspaper Report

Affiliated Caster & Wheel Inc. Custodial Supply 111.92

Badar, Tracey Official 105.00

Bahrke, Karl Reimbursement 85.00

Bailey, Amy Reimbursement 81.75

Baker, David Official 105.00

Basalyga Jr., Russell Official 105.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 1,644.47

Behr, Korey Official 105.00

Benson, Amy Reimbursement 188.77

Boustead, Laura Reimbursement 15.99

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 5,759.36

Chesterman Supplies 645.44

Chet’s Supplies 75.34

Christensen, Chris Reimbursement 23.40

Chute, Erin Reimbursement 36.77

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 562.09

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 91.76

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 418.33

Conner, Kenneth Reimbursement 100.00

Creekside Nuisance Wildlife Removal Services 425.00

Cronin, Kent Or Sheila Non-Public Trans Reimb. 1,244.11

Dean Foods North Central Milk Products 31.28

Department Of Administrative Services 403(B) Fees 550.00

Des Moines Register Media Advertising 1,797.90

Dunkel, Ryan Official 105.00

Dunwell LLC Services 330.00

Electronic Engineering Comm-unication Equipment 404.50

Electrostatic Painting LLC Services 6,040.00

FEH Associates Inc. Architectural Study 6,048.28

First Cooperative Association – Corp. Office Fuel, Supplies 879.75

Fleet US LLC Supplies 528.92

Frontier Communications Tele-phone Service 781.41

Grahams Graphics Printing Supplies 880.00

Greenway Lawn Care Services 379.75

Hackett, Kristine Reimbursement 6.24

Hagan Auto Body Vehicle Repairs/Service 3,535.66

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 1,537.05

Hesse, Patti Official 105.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 417.59

Hobart Sales & Service Repairs/Service 123.50

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 420.88

IA Assoc. Of Agricultural Educators Dues 425.00

IA Dept. Of Human Services Medicaid Reimbursement 24.38

IA High School Music Assoc. Entry Fees 25.00

IA HS Athletic Directors Assoc. Dues/Fees 80.00

IA State Dance/Drill Team Assoc. Dues 246.00

Iowa Bandmasters Association Inc. Dues 75.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 101.36

Iowa Division Of Labor Services Boiler Inspection Fees 40.00

Iowa Girls Coaches Association Dues 75.00

Iowa School Finance Information Service Services 1,000.00

I-state Truck Center Bus Parts 35.00

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Music Supplies 204.99

K-Purchase, LLC Supplies 2,591.46

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 732.97

Let’s Shred It Services 37.50

Lumber Pros Supplies 473.59

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 8,610.64

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 165.91

Mauch, Maggie Reimbursement 15.60

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 9.20

Medical Enterprises, Inc. Drug Testing Supplies 33.00

Menards – Sioux City Supplies 751.90

Mid-American Energy Company Gas/Elec. Service 11,660.41

Miracle Recreation Equipment Co. Playground Equipment 722.84

Monell, Jill Official 105.00

Mounts, Kimberly Official 105.00

Mpire Heating & Cooling LLC Boiler 33,000.00

MT Pit LLC Instr. Supplies 500.00

Nasco Instr Supplies 2,672.53

New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative, Inc. Grant supplies 1,540.00

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 29.79

Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Entry Fee 25.00

Pearson Education Inc. Textbooks 3,432.35

Piper Jaffray & Co. Financial Consultant 800.00

Plendl, Janice Reimbursement 80.00

Pratt, Stephanie Reimbursement 65.50

Presto X Company Pest Control 116.00

Reinking, Jody Reimbursement 63.20

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 2,662.96

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Seating And Athletic Facility ADA Seating 2,265.00

Stansbury, Nicole Non-Public Trans Reimb 414.71

Thompson Innovation Services 2,617.74

Trierweiler, Jacob Official 105.00

US Postal Service Mailing Permit 82.00

Wiatel Phone service 427.38

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 238.29

Wurth, Melissa Reimbursement 439.56

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 19, 2019