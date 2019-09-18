Trust Notice — Donald A. Harrison

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

DONALD A. HARRISON REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

To all persons regarding Donald A. Harrison, deceased, who died on or about August 31, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Pamela M. Clark, Nancy Harrison, and Marla Harrison are the trustees of The Donald A. Harrison Revocable Living Trust, dated on October 20, 2014.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on September 16, 2019

The Donald A. Harrison Revocable Living Trust

Pamela M. Clark, Nancy Harrison, and Marla Harrison

1261 Humbolt Avenue

Moville, IA 51039

Glenn A. Metcalf, #AT0005287

Attorney for Trustee

P.O. Box 454

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication:

September 26, 2019

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 19, 2019

and Thursday, September 26, 2019