Everts Royce Miller, age 65, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at his residence in Anthon, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Pastor Jena Finch-Manchester will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Everts Royce Miller, the son of Everts J. and Esther E. (Sands) Miller, was born on August 14, 1954 in Schaller, Iowa. He grew up on the farm north of Anthon, Iowa and graduated from Anthon-Oto High School with the Class of 1972.

On June 2, 1972, Royce married the love of his life, Fay Marie Brown, in Elk Point, South Dakota. To this union four children were born: Everts John, James, Chad and Dawn. The family made their home in Anthon.

Royce was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. He loved to travel, hunt, fish and garden in his free time. He worked for the local school as a janitor and school bus driver for 25 years.

Royce dedicated most of his life to farming. He worked for numerous local farmers and later drove truck. He treasured his time spent with family, especially with his grandchildren: Jade, Trevor, Audrey, Carsten and Kaylee.

Royce was a devoted husband, grandpa and friend. He will be truly missed by the lives he touched here on earth.

Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Fay Miller of Anthon, IA; children Everts John Miller (Traci Wink) of Anthon, IA; Chad (Christina) Miller of Sioux City, IA; and Dawn (Darrell) Hadley of Anthon, IA; grandchildren Jade, Trevor, Audrey, Carsten and Kaylee; mother-in-law Eva Myers of Sioux City, IA; aunt Ella Derochie of Sioux City, IA; sisters-in-law Sharon Brown of Elk Point, SD; Cathy (Brad) Hamlin of Torrington, WY; and Joyce (Keith) Sevening of Cushing, IA; numerous cousins, extended family, friends; and his four legged companion, his mini Pomeranian, Luna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everts J. and Esther E. Miller; his twin son, James Merwin Miller; his father-in-law, Merwin Brown; and his brother-in-law, Alan Brown.