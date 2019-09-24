Hilburn “Bud” Steffe

Hilburn C. “Bud” Steffe, Jr., 93, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Larkin-Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Dr. North. Cremation followed funeral service and a burial will take place at a later date.

Hilburn Steffe, Jr. was born April 25, 1926 in Moville, Iowa to Hilburn C. and Alice (Hane) Steffe. He attended country schools in rural Woodbury County. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Lacy on December 22, 1944. Mary preceded him in death on January 5, 2015.

He proudly served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Army. Following his discharge, he farmed in rural Woodbury County. He later moved to Sioux City and worked at Tyson Foods (formerly IBP) for several years before retiring in 1991.

Hilburn enjoyed rebuilding salvaged cars, along with working in his yard. He truly cherished the time he could spend with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Robert “Bob” Steffe of Sioux City; his daughters, Barbara Jean Taylor of Sioux City and Mary “Tooty” (Harold) Vugteveen of Spirit Lake, Iowa.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon (Brianna) Steffe, Erin (Craig) Kimbell, Ronald Taylor, Becky (Scott) Leckband, Amy (Rick) Osler, Jenny (John) Siemens; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; four brothers: Gene, Dirl (Shirley), Les (Marilyn) and Steve (Jan); two sisters, Beth (Duane) Lau and Lissa Smouse; and a sister-in-law, Joyce; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; his brother, David; and his sister-in-law, Fairy.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Holy Spirit Retirement Home and to Hospice of Siouxland.