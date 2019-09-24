Lois Pottorff

Lois M. Pottorff, age 96, of Moorhead, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ute, Iowa. Pastor Nathan Peitsch officiated. Committal Services followed in the St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Lois Mayme (Petersen) Pottorff was born on December 1, 1922, in Pierson, Iowa. She was one of five children born to Frances and Frieda (Albers) Petersen. She grew up on a farm and attended school in Pierson.

On June 11, 1941, Lois married Olan Wesley Pottorff. The couple made their home in Ute, Iowa, in 1966 and then relocated to Moorhead, Iowa in 1984. Lois and Olan were blessed with six children: Judith, Dennis, Candice, Karleen, Mark, and Laramay.

Lois was a dedicated member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ute, Iowa. She devoted her time to Ladies Aid and teaching Sunday and Vacation Bible School.

Lois passed her dedication on to her children through regular Sunday attendance and teaching. Later on, she enjoyed volunteering her time at the Loess Hills Gift Shop in Moorhead and traveling to Arkansas to see her family.

Lois was an accomplished cook. She relished in baking cookies and candies for the holidays. Lois is fondly remembered for her bread and scrumptious cinnamon rolls.

She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, quilting, jigsaw puzzles, and having her family for Sunday dinner.

Those meeting her at the gate of heaven are her parents Frances and Frieda Petersen; her husband of 67 years Olan Pottorff; her son, Dennis Pottorff; her grandson, Wesley Pottorff; her great-grandson, Riley Beeck; sons-in-law Harvey Gimbel and Douglas Crippen; sisters Caroline (Henry) Christopersen and Sylvia (Wayne) Betsworth; her brother, Ervine Petersen; and her brother-in-law, Otto “Jr.” Herbold.

Left to share her memories are her daughters, Judith Gimbel of Onawa, IA; Candice Crippen of Van Buren, AK; Karleen (Steve) Beeck of Charter Oak, IA; and Laramay (Jim) Adams of Grandview, WA; her son, Mark (Karen) Pottorff of Mulberry, AK; 18 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Herbold of Moville, IA; and extended family and friends.