Sharon Kay Hansen, 73, of Danbury, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Cathedral of the Epiphany – St. Boniface Worship Site. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel (3220 Stone Park Blvd.) with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Sharon Kay, the daughter of Harold and Irene (Fuller) Sullivan, was born September 4, 1946 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Sharon was raised in Bronson and graduated from Bronson High School. Following high school, she moved to Sioux City and started working as a waitress.

During this time, she met Francis G. “Fran” Hansen. They were united in marriage on June 11, 1966 in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City and she worked at Zenith, Aalfs Manufacturing then at Dial America.

Fran passed away on December 31, 2003. In 2016, Sharon moved to Danbury to be closer to family.

Sharon was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and in recent years, she enjoyed attending St. Mary’s in Danbury.

She enjoyed camping, singing, cooking, ceramics and playing cribbage, dominoes and dice. Above all, Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family.

Sharon is survived by three sons, Kevin Hansen, Randy (Kayleen) Donnelly and Tim (Amy) Hansen; one daughter, Kathryn “Katie” Hansen; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Francis (Sharon) Sullivan; two sisters: Teressa (Robert) Listman and Kathy (Doug) Habben; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Raymond Hansen; and one sister, Karen Burke.