City of Kingsley — Ordinance No. 245 (Changing Zoning from M-1 to C-1)

City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 245

An Ordinance changing the zoning from M-1 to C-1

for the following described property:

PART OF LOT FIVE (5), KINGSLEY ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF KINGSLEY, PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT FIVE (5); THENCE SOUTH FOR 517.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH FOR 181.4 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY, ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE CHICAGO AND NORTHWESTERN RAILWAY RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR ABOUT 318 FEET TO THE EAST BOUNDARY OF SAID LOT FIVE (5); THENCE NORTH FOR 189.9 FEET; THENCE WEST FOR 318 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE EAST 27 FEET OF LOT FIVE (5), KINGSLEY ADDITION, LYING SOUTH OF FIRST STREET IN THE TOWN OF KINGSLEY, CONTAINING 0.12 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, CONVEYED TO PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR ROAD PURPOSES.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Ordinance No. 246 is as follows:

Section 1. Rezoning Real Estate from M-1 to C-1. The following areas are being changed as to zoning:

from M-1 to C-1.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. When Effective. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 10th day of September, 2019.

First Reading: July 1, 2019

Second Reading: August 5, 2019

Third Reading: September 10, 2019

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 26, 2019