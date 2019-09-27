Correctionville City Council Minutes — September 9, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting –

September 9, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on September 9, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Dan Volkert. Absent: Tara Hill. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the August 12, 2019 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Dave Wilberding, PSS Inc., representing Lon Friedrichsen, presented to the council a concept plan for a new development which will include commercial and residential lots.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Captain Garrett reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report and the report generated from the speed trailer which was located on Hackberry Street.

2. Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported that they would be flushing water mains this week, met with FEMA regarding damage repair, they will start spraying parks, and continuing with the repairs to the lift station. Maintenance men will be pressure testing all fire hydrants and create a report this month.

3. Fire and rescue report-no one from department present.

4. Dave Christensen: Updated council regarding citations and progress with clean-up of properties. Councilman Sanderson asked for a report by November of all recent activity. Christensen will meet with Petty and Sanderson Wednesday morning to discuss nuisances and sidewalk project.

5. Taffy Zoelle addressed the council with concerns about the nuisance abatement process and Absolute Inspection Services regarding the presentation of the letter received. She supports the process, she does not support the manner in which nuisance information is being presented.

6. 314 Knotty Pine Street – groundwater. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty, to install a drainage tube in city right of way from the storm drain at the corner of Megan’s Way and Knotty Pine Street north approximately 170 feet. Passed 4/0.

7. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert, to approve

Resolution 2019-33

approving the Annual Street Finance Report (RUT)

for the year ending June 30, 2019.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

8. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert, to approve parade permit for River Valley School. Passed 4/0.

9. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 8:00 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against for the sale of the property described as the east 220 feet of that part of Government Lot Four (4), Section Six (6), Township Eight-eight (88), North, Range Forty-two West (42W) of the 5th P.M., lying west of a north and south line, 974 ½ feet west of and parallel to the east line of said Government Lot Four (4), and north of the center line of Bacon Creek, comprising 4.5 acres, more or less, Woodbury County, Iowa. (4230 160th Street). Passed 4/0. With no written and some discussion regarding the zoning and use of the property, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert, to close public hearing at 8:10 p.m. Passed 4/0.

10. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert, approving

Resolution 2019-34

approving the sale of the property described as the east 220 feet of that part of Government Lot Four (4), Section Six (6), Township Eight-eight (88), North, Range Forty-two West (42W) of the 5th P.M., lying west of a north and south line, 974 ½ feet west of and parallel to the east line of said Government Lot Four (4), and north of the center line of Bacon Creek, comprising 4.5 acres, more or less, Woodbury County, Iowa. (4230 160th Street) to Grant Fitch for $3000.00.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

11. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert, approving

Resolution 2019-35

supporting the voluntary transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority

to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

12. Reviewed notification from Iowa DOT of construction project to overlay Hwy 31 from US 20 to C-66 proposed for 2020.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Discuss at next meeting the possibility of donating disk golf equipment.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 26, 2019