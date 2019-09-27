Cushing City Council Minutes

September 3, 2019

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, and Jim Porter.

Also present: Lt. Hertz, Dave Carstens

Motion by Joy, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) August 6, 2019 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

Anfinson Farm Store Rye Mix 14.00

AT&T Firemen Cell 46.90

CBC Library Roof Repair 863.39

Danko Fire Dept. Supplies 4603.41

Don’s Pest Control Fire Station Treatment 44.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library – Ink/Postage 33.23

Chuck Knoben City Truck Repair 1789.63

ISG Operator Services 450.00

MCI Telephone 29.51

Menards City/Shed Supplies 62.42

MET Water Testing 170.00

Mid-American Electricity 974.24

NW REC Standpipe Light 129.86

One Source City Hall Office Supplies 165.41

Overdrive FY20 Bridges Subscription – Library 272.00

The Record Publishing 364.90

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 55.89

Sioux City Journal Publishing 49.69

State Library of Iowa

FY20 Bridges Subscription 61.00

FY20 Gale Database Pkg.38.20

Terry Clarkson Excavating Burial 400.00

USPS City Stamps/Mailing 62.70

Woodall Electric Standpipe UPS System 884.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 4034.03

Library 1000.00

Road Use 2239.54

Water Fund 10,798.80

Sewer Fund 1710.00

Solid Waste Fund 1974.00

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 21,756.37

Sheriff’s Report. Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to 5 calls to Cushing last month.

Library. Fall story time are in the works. Card club continue to meet at library.

Clerk. Clerk discussed benefits of attending a webinar for ClerkBooks. Motion made by Joy to register and attend webinar. Seconded by Porter. Motion passed 5/0.

Motion made by Porter to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business – None

General Business

• ISG. Bid date needs to be set for the Imminent Threat Distribution System Improvement Project. Motion made by Endrulat to set bid date for September 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0

• Public hearing on Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Engineers Estimate of Cost for ITDS needs to be set. Motion made by Rabbass to set date for October 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Seconded by Schlenger. Motion passed 5/0

• Fire Department Roster was not received for Council Approval. Tabled until next month.

• Elections. Clerk reminded council members to get paperwork turned in.

• Loan. Council discussed clerk pursuing a loan to help cover extra costs for ITDSI project. Motion made by Joy for clerk to pursue a loan from Heritage Bank up to $150,000. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0

Resolutions

Resolution 2019:12:

Street Finance Report.

Motion made by Porter to approve SFR and for clerk to send off to State. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0

Resolution 2019:13:

Resolution to provide for a notice of hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Imminent Threat Water Distribution System Improvements, and the taking of bids therefor.

Motion made by Joy, seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed5/0

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Endrulat, seconded by Schlenger to adjourn at 7:46 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

