Cushing City Council Minutes — September 3, 2019

Cushing City Council Minutes
September 3, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, and Jim Porter.

Also present:  Lt. Hertz, Dave Carstens

Motion by Joy, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) August  6, 2019 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – none

Claims
Anfinson Farm Store  Rye Mix    14.00
AT&T  Firemen Cell    46.90
CBC  Library Roof Repair    863.39
Danko  Fire Dept. Supplies    4603.41
Don’s Pest Control  Fire Station Treatment    44.00
Elaine Droegmiller  Library – Ink/Postage    33.23
Chuck Knoben  City Truck Repair    1789.63
ISG  Operator Services    450.00
MCI  Telephone    29.51
Menards  City/Shed Supplies    62.42
MET  Water Testing    170.00
Mid-American  Electricity    974.24
NW REC  Standpipe Light    129.86
One Source  City Hall Office Supplies    165.41
Overdrive FY20 Bridges Subscription – Library    272.00
The Record  Publishing    364.90
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    55.89
Sioux City Journal  Publishing    49.69
State Library of Iowa
FY20 Bridges Subscription    61.00
FY20 Gale Database Pkg.38.20
Terry Clarkson Excavating  Burial    400.00
USPS  City Stamps/Mailing    62.70
Woodall Electric  Standpipe UPS System    884.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    4034.03
Library    1000.00
Road Use    2239.54
Water Fund    10,798.80
Sewer Fund    1710.00
Solid Waste Fund    1974.00
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    21,756.37

Sheriff’s Report.  Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to 5 calls to Cushing last month.

Library.  Fall story time are in the works.  Card club continue to meet at library.

Clerk.  Clerk discussed benefits of attending a webinar for ClerkBooks.  Motion made by Joy to register and attend webinar.  Seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 5/0.

Motion made by Porter to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business – None

General Business
• ISG.  Bid date needs to be set for the Imminent Threat Distribution System Improvement Project.  Motion made by Endrulat to set bid date for September 26, 2019 at 2 p.m.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0

• Public hearing on Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Engineers Estimate of Cost for ITDS needs to be set.  Motion made by Rabbass to set date for October 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.  Seconded by Schlenger.  Motion passed 5/0

• Fire Department Roster was not received for Council Approval.  Tabled until next month.

• Elections.  Clerk reminded council members to get paperwork turned in.

• Loan.  Council discussed clerk pursuing a loan to help cover extra costs for ITDSI project.  Motion made by Joy for clerk to pursue a loan from Heritage Bank up to $150,000.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0

Resolutions
Resolution 2019:12:  
Street Finance Report.  
Motion made by Porter to approve SFR and for clerk to send off to State.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0

Resolution 2019:13: 
Resolution to provide for a notice of hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Imminent Threat Water Distribution System Improvements, and the taking of bids therefor.  
Motion made by Joy, seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed5/0

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Endrulat, seconded by Schlenger to adjourn at 7:46 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, September 26, 2019

