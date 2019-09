Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — September 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

September 2019 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

A-1 PREFERRED CLEANED KITCHEN HOOD EXHAUST SYSTEM 1,177.00

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 467.50

BORER, MICAELA MILEAGE HOME VISITS 125.86

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. SOFTENER SALT 158.08

BURKE ENGR. SALES CO. REESE THRESHOLD 67.05

CENTRAL VALLEY AG PROPANE 1,086.67

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. Toner 118.65

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER CHEMICALS 1,115.00

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 481.70

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 383.50

CLASSROOM DIRECT/SCHOOL SPECIALTY classroom supplies 94.27

COLLINS, LAURA MILEAGE HOME VISITS 110.78

CONTINENTAL SERVICE SPRINKLER HEAD 307.17

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. BUS REPAIR 272.94

CUSTOM CREATIONS T-shirts new students 292.50

CUSTOM WOODWORKS LIMITED edging and clips 175.00

DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES 2019 TSA FEE 550.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION SHREDDING 135.00

FLUENCY MATTERS Class Set Novels 392.00

FOSTER, KELLY MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 209.38

HAKA LLC GAS 2,686.10

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. ARSENAL STRIPPER 1,538.40

HOBART SALES & SERVICE Dish machine service 311.01

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT MATH BOOKS 754.94

HY-VEE ALL STAFF BREAKFAST MEETING 634.96

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS ONLINE SUBSCRIPTION 750.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION SERVICE GASB 75 COMPLIANCE 1,000.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. SHEET MUSIC 261.93

JACKSON, BRUCE 2 DOT PHYSICALS 90.00

JENSEN SPRINKLER sprinkler work 1,430.70

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOHNSON CONTROLS FIRE PROTECTION LP WORK ON FIRE SYSTEM 980.00

JOURNEYED.COM, INC. FY20 Microsoft Licensing Renewal 3,832.00

KOEHLER, RANDI REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

LAKESHORE LEARNING CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 286.30

LAMPO GROUP, THE Foundations in Personal Finance 1,000.00

LEUER’S LAMINATION LAMINATING FILM 160.00

MARTIN BROS. cups for nurse office 53.36

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC Math Books 2,638.37

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 12,542.00

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS Repair Rock chip 54.98

MOVILLE RECORD, THE SUBSCRIPTIONS 165.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PRV belts 131.31

OFFICE ELEMENTS cabinets 2,050.72

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 288.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 153.03

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 848.21

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC School supplies 187.50

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. SHOP PARTS 49.95

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. Water pump for Massey 1020 399.35

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 182.33

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 283.48

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE & CELL PHONE 209.30

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHORMAN, BELINDA REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

SMALL CONTRACTING LLC Curbs and grinds 1,960.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC HOOK UP LIGHT IN WALK-IN COOLER 319.59

TEACHER CREATED RESOURCES Counseling classroom supplies 20.98

TEACHING STRATEGIES, LLC GOLD SUBSCRIPTION..397.10

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. Brakes & Drums 2,145.88

US BANK

IASBO fall conference 11,817.32

READING BOOKS

Curriculum for Guidance

P CARD STATEMENT

VER STEEG, KRISTI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 103.82

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 571.14

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD THIRD PARTY EOBS 670.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 975.57

ZANER-BLOSER EDUCATIONAL PUBLISHERS HANDWRITING BOOKS 637.11

Fund Total: 65,663.79

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE VENDING 95.50

DEAN FOODS MILK 1,461.65

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 10,111.04

RAPIDS WHOLESALE EQUIPMENT SUPPLIES 58.50

REFRIGERATION ENG., ACE REFRIGERATION UTILITY CART 135.00

US BANK MICROWAVE 65.00

Fund Total: 11,926.69

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ACE FUNDRAISING FUNDRAISING 3,294.00

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. HELMET SUPPLIES 161.01

ASKELSON, TERRI OFFICIAL 100.00

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION 75.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 2,096.76

CROW, RICHARD OFFICIAL 100.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS APPAREL 2,867.75

DAKOTA GRAPHICS BANNERS 445.00

DAKOTA VALLEY CSD ENTRY FEE 60.00

DON’S PRO SHOP

AWARDS 148.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 1,155.10

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP, REGISTRATION 205.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N MEMBERSHIP 75.00

ISEBRAND, COREY OFFICIAL 100.00

KELLEN PONDEROSA LLC ADMISSION 125.00

KIRWAN, GREG OFFICIAL 100.00

KOEHLER, RANDI REIMBURSEMENT 27.97

MALSAM, JENNI OFFICIAL 100.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. SUPPLIES 43.65

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE MUSIC CLINIC 150.00

NORTHWEST IOWA CHORAL DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION MUSIC CLINIC 25.00

RUDEN, BETH CHOREOGRAPHY 1,050.00

RYDELL, NICHOLE REIMBURSEMENT 595.09

SCHIPPER, TRAVIS OFFICIAL 100.00

SLAUGHTER, BRANDON OFFICIAL 100.00

UDA SUMMER CAMPS REGISTRATION 2,455.00

US BANK MEALS, LODGING, SUPPLIES, CONCESSIONS, REGISTRATION 2,360.82

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. T-SHIRTS, UNIFORMS.. 981.25

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY YEARBOOKS..1,359.14

Fund Total: 20,455.54

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

US BANK HUDL SUBSCRIPTION 2,138.93

Fund Total: 2,138.93

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX PREMIUM 51,192.50

Fund Total: 51,192.50

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 30.87

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 223.22

Fund Total: 254.09

FITNESS CENTER FUND

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 35.02

Fund Total: 35.02

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

DE LAGE LANDEN PUBLIC FINANCE LLC BUS LEASE PAYMENT 20,973.82

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. HVAC SERVICE 3,364.00

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. Tractor 25,785.00

Fund Total: 50,784.55

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 26, 2019