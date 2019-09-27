Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — August 12, 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, August 12, 2019

7:00 p.m.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Amick, Scott and Holtz present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Amick moved to approve agenda. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member update

H. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

Shook and Jessen went to SAI conference in Des Moines. Learned a lot about legislative updates.

IASB Convention is November 20 and 21. Looking for one or two board members to attend with Shook.

Neal has found a night-time custodian but they are unable to start until October.

Researching expansion of the Elementary school

Opening meeting with staff is Wednesday August 21 at Lofted View in Bronson.

2. Monthly financial report

Anderson presented monthly financials

3. Board Bill Auditor Report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Holtz moved to approve consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve para professional resignation

Amick moved to approve resignation of Nicki Rydell. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve hiring of para professional

Holtz moved to approve Jamie Grell. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of cook

Amick moved to approve Nichole Morgan as cook. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve hiring of cook

Holtz moved to approve Amanda Pedersen. Amick seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve increasing activity driving hourly rate

Holtz moved to approve increase the hourly rate to $15 per hour. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve purchase of special education vehicle

Amick moved to approve the purchase of a special education vehicle $41,000. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Holtz moved to adjourn. Amick seconded.

Meeting adjourned at 7:26.

Rick Scott

Board President

Ryan Anderson

Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 19, 2019