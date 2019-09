Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — September 9, 2019

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Mead, Clausen, Wimmer, Flanigan, and Kennedy

Absent: Mead stepped out for a phone call from 7:05-7:15 PM

Others: 4 guests

SCHOOL BOARD PICTURE taken for newspaper

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications

Mr. Thelander discussed our social media platforms and what a great job they are doing promoting our district. Special thanks to the High School social media class that has been improving these for us.

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $118,406.15; PPEL $10,400; Management $735.39; Infrastructure $43,489.70; Extra & Hourly Pay $34,011.51

E. Activity Account: $10,107.40

F. School Meal Program: $5,987.60

Clausen moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignations of Whitney Steinhoff as Superintendent’s Secretary and Izabel Borja as teacher’s aide; the contract modifications of Connie Scheer, bus driver; and to approve the hiring of Tiffani Petersen as teacher’s aide and David Kovarna as assistant volleyball coach. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Fund Raising Activities for 2019-2020

Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve all of the fund raising activities with the exception of any that require a gambling license. Those will be brought before the board again in October for more discussion. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Appointments:

1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative – none

2. County Conference Board Representative – President Wimmer appointed Mead to Woodbury County and Kennedy to Monona.

3. Approval of School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) – Tabled until October so changes can be made.

4. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities – President Wimmer appointed Shari Blake

D. Contract for Maintenance Services – Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the contracts with Woodward Construction for 2 preschool sheds and to replace one Anthon sidewalk. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Open Enrollment

V. Discussion Items

A. School Board Convention

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Enrollment Numbers for 2019-2020

C. Open Enrollment In List

D. Open Enrollment Out List

E. Home School List

F. Pre-School Schedules

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Title I Application

B. Fund raising activities

VIII. Announcements

A. Next meeting – October 14, 2019 – Anthon at 7:00 PM

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:58 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 45.38

B.E. PUBLISHING BUSINESS TEXTBOOKS 959.41

BALDWIN, JODY REIMBURSEMENT 415.49

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 283.60

BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 522.86

CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES INTERNET 352.65

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 9,251.22

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR. 1,194.12

COX, ANN REIMBURSE 45.28

DEMCO SUPPLIES 2,839.60

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 42.25

GROTH, MARK REIMBURSEMENT 128.00

HAPARA INC. CHROMEBOOK SOFTWARE 2,463.30

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 981.91

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 47.94

IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 1,125.67

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE TSA ANNUAL ADMIN FEE 550.00

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES BOILER INSPECTION 440.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 25.00

JACKSON PUMPING SERVICE CORP. SERVICES 430.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 63.97

KENDALL HUNT CURRICULUM MATERIALS 4,616.48

KIRCHGATTER, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 66.32

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 6,510.11

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 231.04

MARSH, KERRY SUPPLIES 87.50

MARZANO RESEARCH LABORATORY REGISTRATION 13,660.00

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL 554.12

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 423.56

MENARDS SUPPLIES 300.89

MOHN, APRIL HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 362.94

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR

MAINTENANCE 352.83

PETERSEN, LEE REIMBURSEMENT 127.98

PIONEER MANUFACTURING COMPANY SUPPLIES 907.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 365.87

RAINBOW RESOURCES HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 1,069.85

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 156.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 363.00

SANITARY SERVICES RECEPTACLE 383.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 288.79

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 150.69

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 895.48

SIOUX CITY PAINT AND DECORATING SUPPLIES 185.96

STAMP FULFILLMENT SERVICES SUPPLIES 1,163.00

STUKENT, INC. SUPPLIES 500.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA BUS REPAIR PARTS 87.60

THOMPSON, KORI REIMBURSEMENT 171.25

TITAN MACHINERY PARTS 101.00

TUCKER GLASS SUPPLIES 240.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 220.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 60,271.68

UNITY POINT HEALTH – DES MOINES TRAINING 105.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 219.50

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 116.40

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 17.16

Fund Total: 118,406.15

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 735.39

Fund Total: 735.39

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

SBW INC. DBA/ACE ENGINE & PARTS MOWER 10,400.00

Fund Total: 10,400.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 115.00

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. SUPPLIES 1,062.41

AMSBERRY, THOMAS OFFICIAL 110.00

BARRINGER, DALE OFFICIAL 110.00

BASALYGA, JILL OFFICIAL 110.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BEEF & BREW VB GIRLS 460.00

BLUM, TIM OFFICIAL 115.00

BUCKSTEAD, JERRY OFFICIAL 75.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 77.80

COLE, BRIAN OFFICIAL 50.00

COLLINS, SHAWN OFFICIAL 225.00

DARRINGTON, SHAWN OFFICIAL 115.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 225.00

GOETTSCH, MARY OFFICIAL 110.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 412.00

HARTIGAN, TOM OFFICIAL 115.00

HULSTEIN, SHARLA OFFICIAL 110.00

JAM’N AUDIO SERVICES HOMECOMING DJ 400.00

JOHNSON, JIM OFFICIAL 115.00

KOENIGS, JOE OFFICIAL 115.00

KOHN, ANGIE OFFICIAL 110.00

KOHN, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 42.20

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 102.33

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 297.57

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 225.00

MILLER, BRIA OFFICIAL 110.00

MORLEY ATHLETIC SUPPLY CO. INC. SUPPLIES 979.98

NIEDERMEYER, PATTY OFFICIAL 225.00

PLATFORM ATHLETICS WEIGHT PROGRAM 1,300.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 300.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 95.76

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 358.33

SHIPPER, TRAVIS OFFICIAL 150.00

SMITH, BRENT & MALISA VB REIMBURSEMENT 40.00

VP TIMING TIMING SYSTEM 654.45

WATERS, JIM OFFICIAL 115.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 115.00

WOLF, LEE REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

WORKS OF HEART CHEER SUPPLIES 319.57

WORLDSTRIDES MS DC TRIP 100.00

Fund Total: 10,107.40

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 749.60

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 15.00

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

MVAO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND REIMBURSEMENT 5,193.00

Fund Total: 5,987.60

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

BENCHMARK EDUCATION COMPANY SOFTWARE 7,821.00

PQL LIGHTING 1,232.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 8,571.20

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 865.50

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 25,000.00

Fund Total: 43,489.70

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 19, 2019