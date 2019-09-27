Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — September 18, 2019

Moville City Council
Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, and Mike Ofert are present. Nate Bauer is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Schmidt motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve the claims, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for August, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Permits were forwarded to Dave Christensen for review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Amanda Goodenow and Danielle Propst. No speakers during Open Forum.

Danielle Propst and Amanda Goodenow with ISG presented the final copy of the Capital Improvement Plan. It is a road map for proposed projects including funding sources for 2020 – 2024. Malm motioned to approve the final adoption of CIP 2020-2024, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update and informed the council he has been gathering information in preparation for the budgeted purchase of two new in-car computers for the police vehicles. Schmidt motioned to approve the approximate $4000 purchase of two new in-car computers, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered
Resolution 2019-53
approving IPAIT registration
Malm motions to approve IPAIT registration, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Attorney Thompson reviewed
Ordinance 2019-5
adding stop signs for north and south bound traffic on
Clearview at the Terra Tam Street intersection as well as
a stop sign for southbound traffic at South 6th Street at the intersection of Frontage Road.
Schmidt introduced the first reading of Ordinance 2019-5, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Schmidt motions to waive the second and third readings of the Ordinance 2019-5, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions for Final Adoption of Ordinance 2019-5, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed
Resolution 2019-54
approving the 2019 Street Finance Report.
Malm motions to approve the SFR 2019, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered
Resolution 2019-56
determining the necessity and fixing the date of
October 16, 2019 at 6pm for a public hearing
on the matter of the adoption of a proposed amendment #3
to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area.
Ofert motions to approve this Resolution and set the Public Hearing for October 16, 2019, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher presented information about the alley near West Drive and Subway properties. No action taken at this time.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:20 pm and Schmidt seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME         MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    45,200.53
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    23,380.55
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,438.97
WATER TOTAL    26,023.16
SEWER TOTAL    21,836.95
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,355.12
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    135,235.28

8/24/2019 THRU 9/24/2019 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE    300.95
ACE ENGINE & PARTS MOWER MAINTENANCE    70.00
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY    930.00
AMAZON  PD SUPPLIES    14.80
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY  STORM SEWER REPAIR    120.00
BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY  SUPPLIES    71.05
BURKE ENGINEERING  FIRE STATION DOOR REPAIR    325.00
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    107.84
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    238.30
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO.  COMM. CENTER – ANNUAL CK    260.00
CREEKSIDE NUISANCE  BAT INSPECTION COMM. CTR.    245.00
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES  DNR ANNUAL WATER PERMIT    465.65
EPS LAWNWORKS  NUISANCE MOWING    277.50
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    322.50
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC.  CONCRETE PROJECT    2,571.25
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,091.80
HACH COMPANY  CHEMICALS    380.54
HOTEL EXPENSE  HOTEL, PAT TRAINING    164.90
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    300.00
HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO.  VEHICLE MAINT.    348.93
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    1,673.00
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    2,709.55
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    345.40
JACK’S UNIFORMS  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE JEREME..334.80
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    38.28
JESSE JOHNSTON  RETURN COMM CTR DEPOSIT    100.00
JODI PETERSON  MILEAGE TRAINING    68.44
JP COOKE CO.  PET TAGS    60.50
L & L DISTRIBUTION  COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES    50.00
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
MEGAN CROSS  MILEAGE TO TRAINING    22.04
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    965.00
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    8,002.65
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC.  COMM CENTER ALARM    81.75
MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT  POLICE RADAR CERTIFICATION    120.00
NORTHERN LIGHTS DISTRIBUTING POOL CONCESSIONS    188.26
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    363.56
PAT SMITH  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    50.00
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    79.59
POSITIVE PROMOTIONS  PROMOTIONAL MATERIALS    329.73
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    197.12
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,455.30
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    593.24
REHAB SERVICES INC.  WW MANHOLES RESURFACING    6,790.55
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    115.09
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE    21,079.94
SIOUX SALES COMPANY  POLICE EQUIPMENT    201.60
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    182.75
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    464.31
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT    889.00
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  STORM SEWER REPAIR,  SOUTH ST.    170.00
THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY
WATER TOWER REPAIRS    695.75
REPAIRS
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    108.00
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    97.69
WAL-MART  ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES    69.38
WATCH GUARD VIDEO  PD CAMERA SYSTEM    1,025.00
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WEX BANK  FUEL    2,893.63
WIATEL CAMERAS AT FAIRGROUNDS    2,347.80
WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER  PROPERTY TAXES, MOTEL 20    1,401.00
TOTAL    4,290.26
TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE    4,290.26
PAYROLL CHECKS    9,416.55
**** PAID TOTAL *****    13,706.81
**** SCHED TOTAL *****.   67,396.62
***** REPORT TOTAL *****.   81,103.43
8/24/2019 THRU 9/24/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    34,311.00
110 ROAD USE TAX    7,118.31
200 DEBT SERVICE    21,079.94
600 WATER    5,730.09
610 SEWER    12,864.09

Published in The Record
Thursday, September 26, 2019

