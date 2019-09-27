Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — September 18, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, and Mike Ofert are present. Nate Bauer is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Schmidt motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve the claims, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for August, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Permits were forwarded to Dave Christensen for review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Amanda Goodenow and Danielle Propst. No speakers during Open Forum.

Danielle Propst and Amanda Goodenow with ISG presented the final copy of the Capital Improvement Plan. It is a road map for proposed projects including funding sources for 2020 – 2024. Malm motioned to approve the final adoption of CIP 2020-2024, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update and informed the council he has been gathering information in preparation for the budgeted purchase of two new in-car computers for the police vehicles. Schmidt motioned to approve the approximate $4000 purchase of two new in-car computers, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered

Resolution 2019-53

approving IPAIT registration

Malm motions to approve IPAIT registration, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Attorney Thompson reviewed

Ordinance 2019-5

adding stop signs for north and south bound traffic on

Clearview at the Terra Tam Street intersection as well as

a stop sign for southbound traffic at South 6th Street at the intersection of Frontage Road.

Schmidt introduced the first reading of Ordinance 2019-5, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Schmidt motions to waive the second and third readings of the Ordinance 2019-5, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions for Final Adoption of Ordinance 2019-5, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-54

approving the 2019 Street Finance Report.

Malm motions to approve the SFR 2019, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered

Resolution 2019-56

determining the necessity and fixing the date of

October 16, 2019 at 6pm for a public hearing

on the matter of the adoption of a proposed amendment #3

to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area.

Ofert motions to approve this Resolution and set the Public Hearing for October 16, 2019, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher presented information about the alley near West Drive and Subway properties. No action taken at this time.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:20 pm and Schmidt seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 45,200.53

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 23,380.55

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,438.97

WATER TOTAL 26,023.16

SEWER TOTAL 21,836.95

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,355.12

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 135,235.28

8/24/2019 THRU 9/24/2019 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 300.95

ACE ENGINE & PARTS MOWER MAINTENANCE 70.00

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 930.00

AMAZON PD SUPPLIES 14.80

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY STORM SEWER REPAIR 120.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 71.05

BURKE ENGINEERING FIRE STATION DOOR REPAIR 325.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 107.84

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 238.30

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO. COMM. CENTER – ANNUAL CK 260.00

CREEKSIDE NUISANCE BAT INSPECTION COMM. CTR. 245.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES DNR ANNUAL WATER PERMIT 465.65

EPS LAWNWORKS NUISANCE MOWING 277.50

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 322.50

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC. CONCRETE PROJECT 2,571.25

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,091.80

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 380.54

HOTEL EXPENSE HOTEL, PAT TRAINING 164.90

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 300.00

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT. 348.93

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,673.00

IRS FED/FICA TAX 2,709.55

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 345.40

JACK’S UNIFORMS CLOTHING ALLOWANCE JEREME..334.80

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 38.28

JESSE JOHNSTON RETURN COMM CTR DEPOSIT 100.00

JODI PETERSON MILEAGE TRAINING 68.44

JP COOKE CO. PET TAGS 60.50

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 50.00

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE TO TRAINING 22.04

MENARDS SUPPLIES 965.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 8,002.65

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC. COMM CENTER ALARM 81.75

MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT POLICE RADAR CERTIFICATION 120.00

NORTHERN LIGHTS DISTRIBUTING POOL CONCESSIONS 188.26

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 363.56

PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 50.00

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 79.59

POSITIVE PROMOTIONS PROMOTIONAL MATERIALS 329.73

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 197.12

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,455.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 593.24

REHAB SERVICES INC. WW MANHOLES RESURFACING 6,790.55

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 115.09

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE 21,079.94

SIOUX SALES COMPANY POLICE EQUIPMENT 201.60

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 182.75

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 464.31

TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT 889.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION STORM SEWER REPAIR, SOUTH ST. 170.00

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY

WATER TOWER REPAIRS 695.75

REPAIRS

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 108.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 97.69

WAL-MART ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES 69.38

WATCH GUARD VIDEO PD CAMERA SYSTEM 1,025.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WEX BANK FUEL 2,893.63

WIATEL CAMERAS AT FAIRGROUNDS 2,347.80

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES, MOTEL 20 1,401.00

TOTAL 4,290.26

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 4,290.26

PAYROLL CHECKS 9,416.55

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 13,706.81

**** SCHED TOTAL *****. 67,396.62

***** REPORT TOTAL *****. 81,103.43

8/24/2019 THRU 9/24/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 34,311.00

110 ROAD USE TAX 7,118.31

200 DEBT SERVICE 21,079.94

600 WATER 5,730.09

610 SEWER 12,864.09

