Moville City Council Minutes — September 4, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Bruce Schmidt, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Bauer motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Police Chief Jereme Muller, Fire Chief Jerry Sailer, Mike Weaver, Dan Zomermaand, and Jonathan Keselring. Steve Beekman arrived around 6:20. No speakers during Open Forum.

Jerry Sailer presented a Fire Department update and invited the Council and Mayor to their annual Appreciation Dinner October 26th at the Meadows Country Club. Muller presented the Police Department update. Thompson presented

Resolution 2019-52

proposing a 28E Agreement with the City of Kingsley

for mutual aid police coverage.

Bauer motioned to approve this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council did not take action on smoke-free/nicotine-free parks policies.

Dan Zomermaand with IPAIT provided information on the services his company provides. Council will consider Resolution to become an IPAIT member at next meeting.

At around 6:35 pm, Ofert motioned to enter Public Hearing regarding the proposal to enter into a Development Agreement with GM Acoustics, LLC, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No comments made before or during the meeting, so around 6:36 pm Malm motioned to close public hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered

Resolution 2019-51

approving and authorizing execution of a Development Agreement

by and between the City of Moville and GM Acoustics, LLC.

Bauer motioned to adopt this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the two bids received for concrete repair work at the Haskell Pool. Bauer motioned to accept the bid from Steinhoff Construction for $25,810, seconded by Malm. Malm, Ofert, Bauer, Conolly – Ayes. Schmidt – Nay. Motion carries.

During Council comments and concerns, Ofert discussed the need for a stop sign at the intersection of 6th Street / Frontage, and Conolly discussed the need for a stop sign at the intersection of TerraTam/ Clearview. Will add THE Ordinance to next agenda for review.

With no further business, Bauer motions to adjourn at 6:42 pm, Ofert seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 26, 2019