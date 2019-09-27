Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — September 3, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 3, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on September 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the September 3, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from August 27, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll issued 08/30/2019 and 09/3/19. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to declare the additional County Auction items as surplus property for the Auction on September 21, 2019. The final list is available in the Plymouth County Auditor’s office. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

Resolution #090319

for authorizing the use of the County’s preliminary official statement

for refunding the 2005 G.O. Bonds to 2019 G.O. Bonds.

Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the certificate of approval with

Resolution 090319-2

for the transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority

to the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority.

Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the hiring of Kyle M. Schoen for the Hinton Motor Grader position beginning on September 9, 2019. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:25 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County — Claims paid on 9-3-2019

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Advanced Systems copier contract 220.11

Noel Ahmann postage/mileage 218.90

City of Akron utility assistance 150.00

Allied Oil & Tire fuel 688.90

Anthony Plumbing & Heating BUILDINGS 317.80

Arnold Motor PARTS 542.72

Assoc. for Psychiatric Services substance abuse eval. 400.00

Kelsey Bauerly Langel substance abuse attorney 168.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

James Bolton health insurance reimb. 435.00

Bomgaars supplies 259.45

Burlington Northern RR FLASHING LIGHTS 2681.22

C&R Supply sprayer parts 18.97

Carroll Construction Supply PAINT 224.31

Century Link ALI data services 569.70

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 1051.35

Christensen Bros. construction project 258,633.72

Clark’s Hardware PARTS 4.49

Cornhusker International FILTERS 1250.34

Dakota County Sheriff service 22.88

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 227.03

Kevin & Lesa DeBoer GROUNDS 600.00

Eakes Inc SUPPLIES 827.64

Faber & Otteman Funeral Home county burial 1250.00

Stacey Feldman meeting expenses 449.20

Floyd Valley Healthcare ER services 780.00

FORCE America PARTS 103.26

Frontier phone services 623.22

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1572.50

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 27,740.64

Hardware Hank supplies 156.96

Kirk Hatting health insurance reimb. 226.80

Jamie Hauser mileage 102.16

Hoogeveen Enterprises wash card 200.00

Paul Huth health insurance reimb. 156.39

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 301.01

IACCVSO school registration fee 60.00

IMWCA work comp. premium 7214.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 750.48

IPAC meeting registration 25.00

ISAA Assessor education 650.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 468.65

Don Kass meeting expenses 569.64

Keltek Inc. equip Dodge Charger 4036.95

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Lampert Lumber BOX CULVERTS 632.65

City of Le Mars utilities 37.96

Aaron Leusink health insurance reimb. 252.12

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 15.00

Marx Truck Trailer Sales PARTS 986.94

John Meis meeting expenses 493.46

Menards SUNDRY 98.28

MidAmerican Energy utilities 615.52

Midwest Wheel PARTS 722.94

MJ DeRocher Construction EMA roof repairs 28,300.63

MJM Designs uniform 191.00

Sharon Nieman meals/parking 72.57

O.C. Sanitation rental 100.00

One Office Solutions supplies 374.99

Erica Pepper health insurance reimb. 23.89

Pitchfork Ag LLC saw 1000.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 3894.90

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex reimbursements 4013.00

Presto-X Co. pest control 58.00

Primebank water – weed comm. 70.00

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 120.00

Ramada Des Moines lodging 145.60

Northwest REC power – radio 2183.40

Rees Mack Sales & Service PARTS 1906.57

Jill Renken meeting expenses 745.44

Richards Construction construction project 117,397.95

Rick Waldschmitt well closing 500.00

Thomas Rohe MEETING FEES 219.96

Jeannie Schlichte rent assistance 350.00

Select Fire & Safety service call & maintenance 140.00

Shane’s Glass & More BUILDINGS 245.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1397.00

Shelly Sitzmann health insurance reimb. 496.43

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 294.75

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 715.09

Storey Kenworthy paper 849.75

Ten Point Construction CONCRETE 129,309.54

The Home Depot Pro supplies 537.97

Thermo Bond Building building repairs 1320.00

Titan Machinery PARTS 6.75

Total Motors vehicle maintenance 59.38

Tri-State Specialists inmate medical 102.00

Heidi Tritz health insurance reimb. 243.54

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 172,656.77

USIC Locating Services locate services 219.00

Van Diest Supply herbicides 2453.10

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 235.50

Verizon Wireless cell phone services 474.39

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 825.23

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 256.11

Wal-Mart courthouse supplies 416.46

Wex Bank fuel 5648.21

Josh Wilson health insurance reimb. 83.91

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 214.00

Yankton County Sheriff service 52.50

Ziegler Inc. FILTERS 7670.53

