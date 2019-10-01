City of Moville — Notice of Public Hearing (Urban Revitalization Area)

City of Moville

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA,

ON THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF A PROPOSED AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO THE

URBAN REVITALIZATION PLAN FOR THE MOVILLE CITY-WIDE URBAN REVITALIZATION AREA

Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 16th day of October, 2019, at 6:00 P.M., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 21 West Main Street, Moville, Iowa, at which meeting the Council proposes to take action on the adoption of an Amendment No. 3 (“Amendment”) to the Urban Revitalization Plan (“Plan”) for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area (“Area”) described therein, under the authority of Chapter 404 of the Code of Iowa, as amended.

The purpose of the Amendment is to amend the exemption schedule for all Qualified Real Estate assessed as commercial or multi-residential property, if the commercial or multi-residential property consists of three or more living quarters with at least seventy-five percent of the space used for residential purposes.

Any persons interested may appear at said meeting of the Council and present evidence for or against the adoption of the Amendment. The proposed Amendment is on file in the office of the City Clerk and available for public inspection or copying during ordinary business hours.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa, pursuant to Section 404.2(6) of the Code of Iowa, 2019, as amended.

Dated this 19th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk

City of Moville, Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 3, 2019