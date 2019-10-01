City of Moville — Ordinance No. 2019-5 (Stop Signs)

City of Moville

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-5

An Ordinance establishing stop signs in the

City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

Be it enacted by the City Council of Moville, Iowa.

Section 1. Stop Sign. There shall be established stop signs stopping traffic going North and South on Terrtam at the intersection of Terrtam and Clearview.

Section 2. Stop Sign. There shall be established a stop sign stopping traffic going South on 6th Street at the intersection of 6th Street and Frontage Road.

Section 3. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed and approved by the City of Moville Council on the 18th day of September, 2019.

First Reading: September 18, 2019

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 3, 2019