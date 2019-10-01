Probate — Clifford W. Bush

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLIFFORD W. BUSH, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055615

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of CLIFFORD W. BUSH, Deceased, who died on or about September 15, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on September 16, 2019, the last will and testament of CLIFFORD W. BUSH, deceased, bearing date of April 21, 1977,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Craig Bush and Roxanne Westerman were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated September 17, 2019.

Executors of the Estate

Craig Bush

524 E. Front Street

Bronson, IA 51007

Roxanne Westerman

114 Sunset Circle

Lawton, IA 51030

Ryan D. Beardshear, #AT0012530

Attorney for the Executors

Metcalf & Beardshear

P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

October 10, 2019

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 3, 2019

and Thursday, October 10, 2019