Probate — Clifford W. Bush
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLIFFORD W. BUSH, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR055615
Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of CLIFFORD W. BUSH, Deceased, who died on or about September 15, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on September 16, 2019, the last will and testament of CLIFFORD W. BUSH, deceased, bearing date of April 21, 1977,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Craig Bush and Roxanne Westerman were appointed executors of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated September 17, 2019.
Executors of the Estate
Craig Bush
524 E. Front Street
Bronson, IA 51007
Roxanne Westerman
114 Sunset Circle
Lawton, IA 51030
Ryan D. Beardshear, #AT0012530
Attorney for the Executors
Metcalf & Beardshear
P.O. Box 454
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication:
October 10, 2019
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 3, 2019
and Thursday, October 10, 2019