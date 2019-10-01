Probate — Jacqueline (Jackie) Herbold
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACKIE HERBOLD A/K/A JACQUELINE HERBOLD, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR055609
Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Jackie Herbold a/k/a Jacqueline Herbold, Deceased, who died on or about September 3, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on September 13, 2019, the last will and testament of Jackie Herbold a/k/a Jacqueline Herbold, deceased, bearing date of May 25, 2006,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Gregory Herbold and Kathryn Herbold Hill were appointed executors of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated September 16, 2019.
Executors of the Estate
Gregory Herbold
6405 A Ave., Pierson, IA 51048
Kathryn Herbold Hill
200 Summit St., P.O. Box 243
Pierson, IA 51048
James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409
Attorney for the Executors
Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.
P.O. Box 198
Mapleton, Iowa 51034
Date of second publication:
October 10, 2019
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 3, 2019
and Thursday, October 10, 2019