Probate — Jacqueline (Jackie) Herbold

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACKIE HERBOLD A/K/A JACQUELINE HERBOLD, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055609

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Jackie Herbold a/k/a Jacqueline Herbold, Deceased, who died on or about September 3, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on September 13, 2019, the last will and testament of Jackie Herbold a/k/a Jacqueline Herbold, deceased, bearing date of May 25, 2006,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Gregory Herbold and Kathryn Herbold Hill were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated September 16, 2019.

Executors of the Estate

Gregory Herbold

6405 A Ave., Pierson, IA 51048

Kathryn Herbold Hill

200 Summit St., P.O. Box 243

Pierson, IA 51048

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for the Executors

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.

P.O. Box 198

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Date of second publication:

October 10, 2019

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 3, 2019

and Thursday, October 10, 2019