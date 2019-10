River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — September 12, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

September 12, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on September 12, 2019 at 7:34 p.m. in the high school board room. Members present were Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Kristi Krager, and Deb Stevenson.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve consent agenda consisting of the minutes from the August 12, 2019 regular meeting, Business Manager’s financial statements, and audit approval of claims. Carried 4-0.

Mr. Bisenius and Mrs. Holtz gave their administrative reports.

Motion by Stevenson second by Goettsch to appoint Kristi Krager as the Delegate Assembly Representative. Carried 4-0

Motion by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve salary advancement for changing from BA to BA +15 for Brittni Forrer increase of $1308 for new salary of $35,400 plus TSS dollars – total Salary $40,388 and Megan Todd of $1309 for new salary of $35,400 plus TSS dollars – total Salary of $40,388. Salary advance for changing from BA+15 to BA+30 for Eric Flynn increase of $999 for new salary of $44,099 plus TSS dollars – total Salary of $49,087 and Shantel Mozer of $999 for new salary of $39,899 plus TSS dollars – total salary of $44,887. Carried 4-0.

Adjourned at 7:59 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

SEPTEMBER 2019 VENDORS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.

LEGAL SERVICES 2,306.62

LEGAL SERVICES 136.50

Vendor Total: 2,443.12

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE EXPENSE 355.86

AUTOMATIC DOOR GROUP MAIN ENTRANCE DOOR REPAIR 539.92

BOOK SYSTEMS INC.

ATRIUMS CSA YEARLY CONTRACT 595.00

BARCODE LABELS – ELEM. MEDIA 70.00

Vendor Total: 665.00

CANDI, GRAFF PEDIATRIC FIRST AID TRAINING 200.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CLASSROOM DIRECT

MATH SUPPLIES 121.53

MS SP. ED. SUPPLIES – INV. 180.08

Vendor Total: 301.61

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR.

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR SHED 34.71

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – WASHTA 387.37

Vendor Total: 422.08

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 23.75

ELEMENTARY CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 58.02

Vendor Total: 81.77

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER SEWER – LOCKER ROOM 27.02

WATER, SEWER – HIGH SCHOOL 33.52

WATER, SEWER CONC. 55.75

WATER, SEWER SHOP 105.61

Vendor Total: 221.90

CPI TELECOM REMOTE SUPPORT – TELEPHONE SYSTEM 66.88

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA AUG 43.00

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE AUG 45.00

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 43.00

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 45.00

Vendor Total: 176.00

DELUXE DRIVER’S ED CLASSES SEPT. ‘19 5,250.00

DOLLAR GENERAL

OFFICE SUPPLIES 32.50

OFFICE SUPPLIES 6.50

Vendor Total: 39.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC

E-RATE ANNUAL FEE 2,000.00

WORK RELATED TO C2 XTREMEAIR 1,000.00

Vendor Total: 3,000.00

ECOLAB PEST CONTROL WASHTA 82.27

ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT CO.

FIRE ALARM INSP. – WASHTA 591.00

SMOKE SENS. TESTING – WASHTA 750.00

FIRE ALARM INSP. – WASHTA BUS BARN 130.00

Vendor Total: 1,471.00

ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING COMPANY SEMI-ANNUAL INSPECTION CONTRACT 2,040.00

ESSENTRA PRESCHOOL SP. ED. SUPPLIES – INV. 62127901 34.68

FRONTIER TELEPHONE SERVICE 362.90

FUN AND FUNCTION ELEM. SP. ED. SUPPLIES 502.83

GOPHER SPORTS EQUIPMENT PE SUPPLIES 778.85

HANNAH COLSHAN BONNIE LAW SCHOLARSHIP 250.00

HEARTLAND PAPER COMPANY

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES.234.76

JANITOR CART 662.85

Vendor Total: 897.61

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 17.23

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – IV.509288387 405.20

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 33.90

Vendor Total: 456.33

HONSBRUCH, DARRELL REIMBURSE FOR DOT PHYSICAL 106.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPLACED GLYCOL VENT 522.06

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICES 486.38

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES TSA ADMIN. FEE 550.00

IA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSN MEMBERSHIP DUES 25.00

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 96.96

JEFF HILL

SUPPLIES FOR PRESCHOOL SP. ED. 39.68

HAUL USED METAL FROM SHOP 18.00

Vendor Total: 57.68

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

BUS PROPANE 12.24

.3% TAX 3.60

.183% TAX 2.20

BUS PROPANE 74.46

.3% TAX 21.90

.183 % TAX 13.36

Vendor Total: 127.76

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 44.01

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 119.71

Vendor Total: 163.72

K-PURCHASE

ELEM. SUPPLIES INV. 4168 207.02

ELEM. SP. ED. SUPPLIES – IN 4099 786.06

ART SUPPLIES – INV. 4102 19.68

ELEM. SUPPLIES 73.78

Vendor Total: 1,086.54

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 345.22

MARZANO RESEARCH HIGH RELIABILITY SCHOOL 420.55

MELISSA HOLTZ

OFFICE 365 1-YR. SUB 74.89

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 124.89

MENARDS DRILL 118.99

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

ELEC – C’VILLE 13,736.70

ELEC – SIGN 16.73

ELEC – WASHTA BUS BARN 41.64

ELEC – WASHTA 1,779.63

ELEC – CUSHING BUS BARN 10.32

ELEC – C’VILLE 221.04

ELEC – FOOTBALL FIELD 34.91

Vendor Total: 15,840.97

NASCO

SCIENCE SUPPLIES – INV 500420 28.80

MS SP. ED. SUPPLIES – INV. 503108 57.69

MS SCIENCE SUPPLIES – INV. 530923 118.96

Vendor Total: 205.45

NEW COOP GASOLINE 463.72

NORTHWEST AEA

INSTRUC. SUPPLIES – ELEM. 13.88

INSTRUC. SUPPLIES – ELEM. 24.50

ASSESSMENT TOOLS – FAST BRIDGE 405.12

Vendor Total: 443.50

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECKS 142.50

ORKIN EXTERMINATING COMPANY PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE 184.32

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL POSTAL MACHINE RENTAL 158.64

PRAIRIE LAKES AREA EDUCATION AGENCY ILLUSTRATIVE MATH TRAININGS 320.00

PRAXAIR

IND. TECH SUPPLIES 302.44

IND. TECH SUPPLIES 19.84

IND. TECH SUPPLIES 262.25

IND. TECH SUPPLIES 256.30

Vendor Total: 840.83

RACHEL DOEDEN MILEAGE 44.00

REALLY GOOD STUFF

ELEM SP ED SUPPLIES 37.99

ELEM SUPPLIES 79.92

Vendor Total: 117.91

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 319.59

RICK’S COMPUTERS

CHROMEBOOKS/LICENSES/CHARGES 27,710.00

COMPUTER AND INTERNET SUPPLIES 407.50

WESTERN DIGITAL SSD SATA INV 103675 338.94

APPLE POWER ADAPTER 34.00

CHILDREN’S HEADPHONES – ELEM. – INV. 103083 2,475.00

Vendor Total: 30,965.44

RIVER VALLEY LUNCH FUND PRESCHOOL SNACKS 26.68

SANITARY SERVICES

6 YARD CONTAINER 170.60

GARBAGE PICKUP – WASHTA 241.50

GARBAGE PICKUP – CORRECTIONVILLE 269.40

Vendor Total: 681.50

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY NURSE SUPPLIES – INV 0745405-IN 997.97

SCHOOL SPECIALTY

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 293.35

ART SUPPLIES 51.86

ELEM. SPEC. ED SUPPLIES 1,812.43

MS SPEC. ED SUPPLIES – REF 54398518 2,310.06

ELEM. SUPPLIES 158.26

HS SCIENCE SUPPLIES 637.97

ELEM. SUPPLIES 46.35

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 9.81

ART SUPPLIES 1,200.20

HS SCIENCE SUPPLIES 20.64

Vendor Total: 6,540.93

SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO. PAINT SUPPLIES 22.38

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE TIRE REPAIRS 18.69

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE

SP. ED. SUPPLIES – MS 286.01

HIGH SCHOOL OFFICE SUPPLIES 307.17

OFFICE SUPPLIES 94.05

ELEM OFFICE SUPPLIES 646.45

HS OFFICE SUPPLIES 53.58

HS OFFICE SUPPLIES 25.86

Vendor Total: 1,413.12

TEACHING STRATEGIES PRESCHOOL SP. ED. 365.75

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS REPAIRS TO GATEWAY SERVICE 50.00

TRANE U.S. INC. DBA TRANE REPLACE COMPRESSOR 1,446.00

ULINE ELEM. SP. ED. SUPPLIES 407.51

VISA

TRAVEL EX – SAI CONF. 690.86

ELEM. MEDIA SUPPLIES 90.27

PUBLICATION EXPENSE 7.25

Vendor Total: 788.38

WALMART COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 79.13

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE DRIVER TRAINING 300.00

Fund Total: 88,416.61

Checking 1 Fund: 22

MANAGEMENT LEVY

SU INSURANCE PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 12,723.50

Fund Total: 12,723.50

Checking Account Total: 101,140.11

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY THEATER PLAY COSTUME RENTALS 100.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 113.90

CONCESSION RETURNS (181.40)

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 609.30

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 491.50

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 491.50

CREDIT ON ACCOUNT (67.50)

Vendor Total: 1,457.30

FLEET US LLC LINESTRIPE PAINT 516.87

GRAHAMS GRAPHICS VOLLEYBALL CAMP T-SHIRTS 576.00

IHSSA

VARSITY SPEECH MEMBERSHIP 19-20 50.00

9TH GRADE SPEECH MEMBERSHIP 19-20 25.00

SPEECH COACH CONVENTION 155.00

Vendor Total: 230.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC DIRECTORS

IHSADA MEMBERSHIP 80.00

NIAAA MEMBERSHIP 80.00

Vendor Total: 160.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSION SUPPLIES 346.82

PRY, TAUNIA SUPPLIES FOR CONCESSION STAND 34.73

RIDDELL HELMET DECALS – INV. 951024218 146.98

VOLLEYBALLUSA.COM VOLLEYBALL EQUIPMENT 599.88

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. FINAL YEARBOOK PAYMENT 2018-2019 3,321.71

ZIMCO SUPPLY CO. QUICK DRY-BASEBALL 137.50

Fund Total: 7,627.79

Checking Account Total: 7,627.79

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

RICK’S COMPUTERS

CHROMEBOOKS – REAP – INV. 103492 4,240.00

MICROSOFT OFFICE STANDARD LICENSE-103670 1,817.00

Vendor Total: 6,057.00

Fund Total: 6,057.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING REFINISH WASHTA GYM FLOOR 6,065.00

ROGGATZ, ALVIN TREE TRIMMING AND REMOVAL 4,800.00

Fund Total: 10,865.00

Checking Account Total: 16,922.00

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

CHARLES CUFFMAN REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 3.50

CHARLES EVANS LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 13.40

HILAND DAIRY LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 219.42

LUNCH SUPPLIES (21.05)

LUNCH SUPPLIES 219.42

Vendor Total: 417.79

KAMI BYERS REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 10.20

KECK FOODS

COMM. TRANS-PORT – WASHTA 1,073.30

COMM. TRANS-PORT – C’VILLE 2,038.05

Vendor Total: 3,111.35

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,378.99

LUNCH SUPPLIES 635.83

LUNCH SUPPLIES 655.61

LUNCH SUPPLIES 930.89

LUNCH SUPPLIES – ELEM. 2,099.18

LUNCH SUPPLIES 1,033.90

VENDING SUPPLIES 168.85

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 1,989.35

LUNCH SUPPLIES ELEM. 207.14

Vendor Total: 9,099.74

STRACHAN SALES INC. WASHTA SUMMER INSPECTION.349.00

Fund Total: 13,004.98

Checking Account Total: 13,004.98

VENDORS PAID PRIOR TO SEPTEMBER 2019 MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SP. ED. 2ND SEM. 19 14,152.57

IOWA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM JANE ZUPP ADJ. 713.00

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. 2 QED KITS 24.00

POVERTY KNOB FARM INC. HAUL LIMESTONE 450.00

REALLY GOOD STUFF ELEM. SUPPLIES 79.92

RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL RICK’S COMPUTERS ACER CHROMEBOOKS 27,710.00

SARGENT, CHRIS REFUND BOOK FEES 45.00

SLATER, KEN SAI 7/30-8/1/19 HOTEL 705.84

Fund Total: 43,880.33

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

HOFFMAN AGENCY

COMM. PROPERTY 33,473.00

COMM LIABILITY 4,577.00

CRIME 1,058.00

COMM. UMBRELLA 2,628.00

LINEBACKER 5,419.00

POLLUTION 390.00

EXCESS LIAB. 778.00

COMM. AUTO 18,091.00

Vendor Total: 66,414.00

Fund Total: 66,414.00

Checking 1 Fund: 83 SHERMAN TRUST

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE DANNIELLE BOOK SHERMAN 2019 SCHOLARSHIP 476.30

Fund Total: 476.30

Checking Account Total: 110,770.63

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ABERSON, BERWYN JV FB 9/9/19 80.00

ABERSON, JOSH JV FB 9/9/19 80.00

ABERSON, JOSH JV FB 9/9/19 80.00

ALYCEN KNAACK STATS 360.00

BARRINGER, DALE VB OFFICIAL 9/10/19 100.00

BYERS, TRISH REFUND TARYN CHASE 750.00

DAVIDSON, GEORGE FB OFFICIAL 9/6/19 110.00

DRECKMAN, MATT FB OFFICIAL 8/30/19 110.00

GREER, MATT FB OFFICIAL 9/6/19 110.00

JAN KOENIGS VB OFFICIAL 9/3/19 100.00

JELTEMA, RANDY FB OFFICIAL 8/30/19 110.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JV FB 9/9/19 80.00

JOSH TAYLOR FB OFFICIAL 9/6/19 110.00

OLSON, LUKE FB OFFICIAL 8/30/19 110.00

SAMPSON, BRENT FB OFFICIAL 8/30/19 110.00

SCOTT PIERSMA FB OFFICIAL 9/6/19 110.00

SHANE WILLIAMS FB OFFICIAL 8/30/19 110.00

STOWERS, RON FB OFFICIAL 9/6/19 110.00

WIENER, ARNIE

9/3/19 VB 100.00

VB OFFICIAL 9/10/19 100.00

Vendor Total: 200.00

Fund Total: 2,850.00

Checking Account Total: 2,850.00

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

CPI TELECOM TELEPHONE SYSTEM MAINT AGREEMENT 1,955.00

Fund Total: 1,955.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 1,938.03

Fund Total: 1,938.03

Checking Account Total: 3,893.03

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 3, 2019