Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — September 17, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Board Meeting Minutes for Sept 17, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on Sept. 17, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Members present: Frafjord, Nelson, Lamp, Thomsen, Reblitz, Koele, Kluender. Absent: none

Visitors: Bonnie Clark, Denise Heiman

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to waive the reading of the minutes from Aug. 12, 2019 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve payments from the General Fund for $64,913.63, the PPEL Fund for $969.00, the Management Fund for $11,973.25, the Sales Tax Fund for $24,729.16, the Activity Fund for $14,986.17, the Nutrition Fund for $17,228.02 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $32,044.88, the PPEL Fund for $1,068.99, the Activity Fund for $2,089.22, and the Sales Tax for $90,661.67. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Mr. Glackin

Focus on Education: Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve the adoption/extension of the Sept 2018 to the current school year. Motion carried all voting aye.

Policies and Procedures:

1. Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to approve the open enrollment request by David & Brianna Woods (KP) for Joseph (K) to attend WC for the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:

a. Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to purchase a 2018, 1 ton, 12 passenger van with 15,000 from Sid Dillon for $26,800. Motion carried, all voting aye.

b. Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to approve the quotes for the baseball/softball complex improvements. Motion carried,

all voting aye.

Personnel:

1. Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the contracts and payments for the following: Student Council – Erin Reinders, Kim Lilly daily bus route – $60/day, MS Cheer-Angel Rocha, HS Stunt Coordinator – Angel Rocha, Asst. VB – Keely Steffen, Food Service – Jillian Leekly, and Debate Sponsor – Kathrine Clayton. Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve Angel Rocha as HS Cheer Volunteer Coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

a. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen, to approve the following SIAC Committee Members: Mary Kay Walker, Pam Anderson, Cherie Dandurand, Sue Bock, Mona Yanacheak, Pat Rogers, Chris Countryman, Tiffany Manker, Doug Glackin, Cheri Goeden, Kelly McElrath, Hanna Stratton, Rich Crow, Carol Glackin, Angie Putze, Dan Bormann, Stephanie Havlicek, Amy Gilbert, Donny Reblitz. Motion carried, all voting aye.

b. Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit in the amount of $187,971.21. Motion carried, all voting aye.

c. Visitor/Community Comments – Heiman – Theater improvements update.

d. For the good of the cause – Thomsen asked if there were any other construction updates – Glackin briefed.

Adjourn – Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board meeting adjourned at 8:11 pm.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR SEPT. 2019

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN 93.60

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. Legal Services 479.00

Apple Textbooks AG BOOKS 636.61

Beelner Service Inc. PLUMBING REPAIR 140.80

Bresnahan, Kathy HS ASSEMBLY 500.00

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC

PLUMBING REPAIR 365.57

BALLFIELD – REPAIR 220.00

DOORS/CONCESSION STAND

Vendor Total: 585.57

COMMERCIAL LIGHTING BULBS 584.77

EDGENUITY 4 ONLINE LICENSES 2,400.00

Fetterman, Linda FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 100.00

Fleet US LLC FIELD PAINT 3,313.52

GOPHER SPORT PE SUPPLIES 233.76

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame

NAME PLATES 60.00

NAME PLATES 24.00

PBIS T-SHIRTS (RESALE) 180.50

PBIS TROPHY 45.00

Vendor Total: 309.50

Groth, Kathi

PHYSICAL 106.00

FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 100.00

Vendor Total: 206.00

IOWA ASSN OF SCHOOL BOARDS POLICY PRIMER RENEWAL 325.00

Iowa High School Music Association MEMBERSHIP 25.00

Iowa School Finance Information Service WRITE2LEARN 5,320.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM SCHOOL TRACK EXPENSE FY19 485.30

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO. REPLACEMENT GLASS 23.88

Lilly, Curtis FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 100.00

Lilly, Kimberly FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 100.00

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC

CHARTIER – PHYSICAL 85.00

WILSON – PHYSICAL 85.00

Vendor Total: 170.00

Livermore, Daniel FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 50.00

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. DRUG/ALCOHOL TESTING TRAINING 150.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 134.42

ELECTRICITY 46.42

ELECTRICITY 114.57

ELECTRICITY 11,645.77

NATURAL GAS 11.75

ELECTRICITY 873.82

NATURAL GAS 11.75

ELECTRICITY 35.22

Vendor Total: 12,873.72

MIDWEST WHEEL

FUEL ADDITIVE 21.65

HITCH ADAPTERS/FUEL ADDITIVE 129.56

Vendor Total: 151.21

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 3,553.05

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC

COMMONS – VALVE & ACTUATOR 987.79

DRAIN VALVE LEAK – ART ROOM 194.00

Vendor Total: 1,181.79

NWAEA

TK REPORT 5.54

STUDENT HANDBOOKS 1,896.44

PBIS HANDBOOKS/POSTERS 1,422.79

Vendor Total: 3,324.77

NWICDA

MS HONOR CHOIR 110.00

HS HONOR CHOIR 40.00

Vendor Total: 150.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 316.00

Petersen, Randal FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 100.00

PIANO SHOWCASE PIANO DOLLIES 1,188.90

Premier Furniture & Equipment, LLC STORAGE CABINETS 1,947.00

Prunty, Mark FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 100.00

Rolling Oil FUEL 1,261.40

SCHOLASTIC INC. ELEM. INST. SUPPLIES 1,450.22

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. MEHRER – INST. SUPPLIES 105.55

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc.

COOLANT 42.64

19-SERVICE/FILTERS 290.59

19 – 18 QTS. OIL 70.56

Vendor Total: 403.79

SUTER SERVICES, C.W. MS UNIT NOT COOLING 892.50

TECH 24 CLOSE BOILERS AFTER INSPECTION 192.72

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. 2 – WIRE HARNESSES 157.68

Thomas, Barry FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 100.00

Tomoson, Patrick FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 100.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DRIVER CLASS 100.00

CPR CLASS 220.00

Vendor Total: 320.00

Wilson, Roger FIRST SEMESTER CELL PHONE REIMB. 100.00

Fund Total: 46,302.61

Checking Account Total: 46,302.61

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIERS LEASE 969.00

Fund Total 969.00

Checking Account Total 969.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR Insurance Inc. ADD SCHOOL BUS 974.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY QTRLY EQUIP INS. 10,999.25

Fund Total: 11,973.25

Checking Account Total: 11,973.25

SALES TAX FUND

3D Security, Inc. REWIRE ENTRANCE DOOR 390.00

Bradfields Inc. SMARTBOARDS 19,111.02

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Assoc-iates MULTIPLE PROJECTS 1,068.84

CDW Government, Inc.

CHROMEBOOKS (40) 7,150.00

CHROMEBOOK LICENSES 1,000.00

Vendor Total: 8,150.00

Cipafilter COMPUTER FILTER 4,056.80

CLAEYS BROTHERS MOVING AND STORAGE ELEM. REMODEL 2,425.00

Jackson Home Builders ELEM. REMODEL 1,020.00

Shane’s Glass & More FRONT ENTRY WIRING for HANDICAP DOORS 361.00

Thompson Innovation FOB ENTRANCES SOFTWARE 7,257.52

Fund Total: 43,840.18

Checking Account Total: 43,840.18

ACTIVITY FUND

Bishop Heelan High School ENTRY FEES 107.00

BSN SPORTS

PYLONS 304.01

MOUTHGUARDS 42.00

Vendor Total: 346.01

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONC. – JR. CLASS 1,277.70

CONC. – NHS 435.90

Vendor Total: 1,713.60

Galva Holstein High School ENTRY FEE 95.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

NET STORAGE RACK 156.00

VOLLEYBALLS 107.60

NET TENSION SYSTEM..23.25

HOME PLATE 70.00

TAPE/PRE-WRAP 713.00

Vendor Total: 1,069.85

HEALY AWARDS INC. HELMET DECALS/TAPE 343.03

IOWA CHEER COACHES

STATE CHEER 93.00

STATE CHEER 93.00

STATE CHEER 94.00

Vendor Total: 280.00

Iowa Girls Coaches Association MEMBERSHIP 75.00

Iowa High School Speech Ass’n MEMBERSHIP 75.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL TRACK 2019 EXP. 2,038.66

LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL STATE SPEECH CO-HOST 2,489.36

Le Mars Community High School ENTRY FEES 80.00

Logan Magnolia High School ENTRY FEES 90.00

Trophies Plus RIBBONS/MEDALS TECH FAIR 270.24

UITERMARKT, LAINEE

CHOREOGRAPHY 900.00

MUSIC 150.00

TRAVEL 278.60

Vendor Total: 1,328.60

Walsworth Publishing Company

FIRST DEPOSIT 2,266.69

FINAL 2019 YEARBOOK PAYMENT 1,718.13

Vendor Total: 3,984.82

WESTWOOD JUBILATION

MS ENTRY 250.00

HS ENTRY 250.00

Vendor Total: 500.00

Wisnieski, Stan SB ASSIGNOR 100.00

Fund Total: 14,986.17

Checking Account Total: 14,986.17

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 18.40

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 62.40

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 442.34

FOOD 314.44

FOOD 157.41

FOOD 167.17

Vendor Total: 1,081.36

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 147.67

FOOD 53.38

Vendor Total: 201.05

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

CREDIT (30.00)

CREDIT (53.98)

FOOD 340.29

FOOD 259.31

FOOD 213.36

FOOD 440.33

Vendor Total: 1,169.31

Keck Foods FOOD 3,475.59

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

FOOD 3,223.46

CREDIT (288.70)

SMALLWARES 524.15

FOOD 4,210.61

FOOD 1,662.94

SMALLWARES 43.88

FOOD 199.20

FOOD 1,414.55

SMALLWARES 52.62

Vendor Total: 11,042.71

ROBLEY, MIKE CREDIT 195.60

Fund Total: 17,228.02

Checking Account Total: 17,228.02

P-Card payment (BMO payment) — August 2019

Amount: 16,920.88

Description: GAS, SUPPLIES, INST SUPPLIES, MAINT.

GASOLINE 123.90

SYNTH STAND 227.13

BATTERY/CONVERTER/CASTERS

GASOLINE 10.91

CREDIT SALES TAX TEACHER EOY MEAL (1.57)

TRAVEL ROOM 125.49

TRAVEL MEALS 31.59

GASOLINE 34.71

STORAGE BOXES 149.37

POSTAGE 5.78

ELEM. SUPPLIES 28.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 430.63

GENERAL SUPPLIES 527.95

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 662.89

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 217.88

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 2,636.78

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 351.92

MUSIC 94.49

INK/LABELS 189.08

COMPUTER TECH SUPPLIES 419.25

SPELLING APP FOR FIRST GRADE 4.27

NETFLIX 17.11

ELECTRIC BLOWER/KEYS FOR MAINT. 107.88

MAINT. FUEL 255.58

REPAIR FLOORS IN SHEDS 139.52

MAINT. SUPPLIES 429.59

GROUNDS MAINT. 130.95

FUEL 264.56

FUEL – DRIVERS ED 142.25

GASOLINE 30.40

HOME SCHOOL EXPENSES 489.62

POSTAGE 5.05

NEWSLETTER 770.00

FRAME CLASS COMPOSITE 122.57

GASOLINE 33.68

SILVER 01 – SERVICE/FILTERS 19.50

SILVER 01 – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

BLUE BURB – SERVICE/FILTERS 19.50

BLUE BURB – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

BIG GRAY – SERVICE 19.50

BIG GRAY – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

TAN BURB – SERVICE/FILTERS/TRANSM. KIT 88.51

TAN BURB – 5 QTS. OIL 17.50

IMPALA – TIRE PATCH 17.00

MALIBU – SERV/FILTER/TRANSM. FLUSH 156.21

MALIBU – 5 QTS. OIL 17.50

13 – ROOF HATCH REPLACE 147.95

TIRE REPAIR 17.00

IMPALA – SERVICE/FILTERS/TRANSM. FLUSH 158.73

IMPALA – 5 QTS. OIL 17.50

IASBO MEMBERSHIP 175.00

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 7.00

EOY PIZZA DINNER 131.61

GASOLINE 34.83

TRAVEL 670.50

GASOLINE 35.47

BLADE SQUEEGEE/FILTER 68.60

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 753.82

PART FOR SCRUBBER/EXTRACTOR PUMP 672.10

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,080.71

LIGHTING SUPPLIES 858.80

CEILING FAN 48.18

GASOLINE 47.50

TRAVEL EXPENSE 61.05

GASOLINE 53.60

GASOLINE 25.13

TELEPHONE 205.57

CREDIT BB COACH PD CHARGE (20.00)

GARBAGE 1,988.80

PEST CONTROL 54.00

Amount: 1,068.99

Description: LAPTOP/COMPUTER

ACER ALL IN ONE – LINDI 539.99

LAPTOP – AG DEPT. 529.00

Amount: 1,943.72

Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSES

WIFFLE BALLS 69.89

SINGLETS 1,845.00

BUNS 26.84

MUSIC 1.99

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 19,933.59

Prepaid Checks — August 2019

OPERATING FUND

TurnItIn, LLC Student paper plagiarism scanning $1,613.75

Wally & Pam Kuntz NON-PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT $208.10

MEYER, MEGAN NON-PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT $234.74

HOEFLING, DALE AND CAROLE $468.74

Maxwell, Reed NON-PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT $468.74

Grahams Graphics 1/2 CUSTODIAL SHIRTS – GARDNER $37.50

McGraw-Hill Companies shipping $237.05

VERIZON WIRELESS cell phones $528.57

Music Sales Digital Services, LLC MUSIC FIRST SUBSCRIPTION $518.99

MOC-FV Band Parents MARCHING BAND FEE $200.00

North Stars Band STAR FEST ENTRY $175.00

Center Point Energy natural gas $257.82

Lexia Learning Systems LLC Core 5 reading renewal $5,000.00

SAM’S CLUB MEMBERSHIPS $580.00

Lexia Learning Systems LLC additional subscription $4,500.00

Graham’s Graphics Kitchen shirts $95.00

Fund Total: 15,124.00

Checking Account Total: 15,124.00

SALES TAX FUND

MOZAK’S FURNITURE AND FLOORING ELEMENTARY PROJECT $22,037.67

HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO, INC. THEATER PROJECT $43,604.00

Fund Total: 65,641.67

Checking Account Total: 65,641.67

ACTIVITY FUND

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESS. $70.50

CASE, TREVER SB OFFICIAL $75.00

Fund Total: 145.50

Checking Account Total: 145.50

SALES TAX FUND

ACCESS ELEVATOR VERTICAL LIFT PARTIAL PMT..$25,020.00

Fund Total: 25,020.00

Checking Account Total: 25,020.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 3, 2019