Bryce Clausen

Bryce Michael Clausen, the 10-year-old son of Mike and Mandy Clausen of Lawton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Services will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Sunnybrook Community Church with Pastor BJ Van Kalsbeek officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Bryce was born April 29, 2009 in Sioux City, the son of Mike and Mandy (Schultzen) Clausen. Bryce was attending the 4th grade at Lawton-Bronson Elementary.

He enjoyed all sports including basketball, football, track, and soccer. His time outside was also spent dirt biking, wakeboarding, and fishing.

Bryce loved to read and spend time with his family and buddy Dax, but his greatest passion was his love for God.

If he were writing this today, he wouldn’t want to be remembered for being the quarterback, team captain, fastest, or smartest…he would want to be remembered for his devotion to God and his love of his family and of those around him.

He was a true light, a kind and caring soul, and a humble young man who did everything with a smile and a positive attitude.

Those left to cherish Bryce’s memory are his parents, Mike and Mandy Clausen of Lawton; his sister, Kaylee Clausen and his brother, Connor Clausen; paternal grandparents Vesta and Darrell Clausen of Sioux City; maternal grandparents Brian and Ronette Schultzen of Moville, IA; and surrounded in love by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Bryce was preceded in death by his brother, Gabriel Michael Clausen, and his aunt, Jessica Wiggins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Siouxland Community Foundation to benefit Siouxland Youth For Christ.

In Bryce’s memory, please remember to love others and share a smile. An email has been set up to share stories about Bryce with his family: Sharesmileswithbryce@gmail.com.