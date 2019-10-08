Lilly Lawyer

Lilly M. (Rauscher) Lawyer, 97, of Kingsley, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City with Rev. Patrick Burgess officiating.

Lilly was born on June 12, 1922 in Dante, South Dakota to Thomas and Minnie (Bucholz) Kokesh. Lilly married Andy Rauscher and together they had five children. Andy passed away and she married Harry Lawyer.

Lilly was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed taking care of her chickens, baking, canning, and playing board games.

Survivors include her children: Gary Rauscher of Big Stone, SD; Tom (Connie) Rauscher of Denison; and Carol Cullens of Sioux City; brothers Roy Kokesh of Vermillion, SD, and Ray Kokesh of Yankton, SD; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Lilly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andy Rauscher; her husband, Harry Lawyer; a daughter, Betty Malek; a son, Vern Rauscher; a brother, Lewie Kokesh; and sisters Sylvia Strehlow and Mamie Reiman.