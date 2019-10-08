Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — October 14, 2019
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, October 14, 2019
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Approve SIAC Committee for 2019-2020 School Year
C. Approve Remaining Fundraisers for 2019-2020 School Year
D. Title I Application
E. SBRC for Special Education Deficit
F. SBRC English Second Language Application
V. Discussion Items
A. School Board Convention – November 20 and 21
B. School Permits for Activities
C. Board Policy Reviews
VI. Reports
A. Administrative Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
VIII. Announcement
Next MVAO School Board Meeting: Monday, November 11th, 2019 in the Mapleton Board Room
IX. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 10, 2019