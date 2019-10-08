Moville City Council Minutes — October 2, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Bruce Schmidt, and Mike Ofert are present. Paul Malm arrived at around 6:02 pm. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Permits are being reviewed by Dave Christensen. Bauer motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Police Chief Jereme Muller, Dawn Thomas, Joel Robinson, and Brent Erit. Jonathan Keselring arrived around 6:12 pm. No speakers during Open Forum.

No Fire Department Update was presented. Muller presented a Police Department update. Council considered Resolution 2019-55 setting fall Open Burning dates for 2019. Schmidt recommended moving it back to November due to the recent warm and wet weather.

Malm motioned to approve

Resolution 2019-55

with dates of November 1st through the 18th, 2019 for Open Burning,

seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered

Resolution 2019-57 –

Certificate of Approval for Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority

merging with Siouxland Regional Housing Authority.

Bauer motioned to approve this Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor Fisher discussed parking and driving issues along West Drive and near Subway property and presented options for solution to the issue. Attorney Thompson recommended having the area surveyed. Fisher will discuss with neighboring property owners.

During Council comments and concerns, Jonathan Keselring asked to address the Council. He has questions about zoning requirements for batting cages, and about Vacant and Abandoned Building Ordinance.

With no further business, Bauer motions to adjourn at 6:30 pm, Malm seconds. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 10, 2019