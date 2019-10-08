Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — September 17, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 17, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on September 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except Don Kass. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the September 17, 2019 agenda with re-scheduling the action item of the bond issuance approval until September 24, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from September 10, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll issued September 13, 2019 and claims paid on September 17, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the debt certification of $117,103 for FY 2018-19 and approve the Urban Renewal report to the IA State Dept. of Management from the Plymouth County Ethanol Urban Renewal Area. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the fireworks display application for Seth Diediker for Joel and Anna Bertrand on 9/22/19 at 27951 C60. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 18 of Lincoln Township on Kittyhawk Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:36 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice-Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 9-17-2019

A & M Laundry floor mats 87.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding SUPPLIES 84.80

Access Systems copier contract 1206.38

Advanced Systems maint. agreement copier 37.66

AgriVision Equipment mower parts 137.52

City of Akron SUNDRY 70.76

Akron Hometowner publications 431.38

Indira Alic conference reimb. 251.14

Allied Oil & Tire oil 4659.95

Alpha Wireless cable 90.00

Craig Anderson meeting reimb. 293.82

Anthony Plumbing, Heating A/C unit repairs 406.84

Arnold Motor PARTS 14.91

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 17,200.00

Nick Beeck meeting expenses 87.47

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars supplies/parts 1116.18

Backhoe Services DITCH CLEANING 480.00

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Burlington Northern RR FLASHING LIGHTS 177.17

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 329.69

Casey’s fuel 5505.67

Central Iowa Distributing custodial supplies 106.40

Central Valley Ag Coop spray chemical 153.58

Christensen Bros Inc construction project 130,199.11

Cornhusker International PARTS 37.89

Crittenton Center juvenile probation 279.90

Culligan Water water 29.54

CWD kitchen supplies 4497.77

The Dailey Stop fuel 105.13

Dakota County Sheriff service and return 22.88

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 333.44

Dave’s Electric repair 993.18

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 259.02

Victoria DeVos misc. reimb. 183.93

Dirt Road Design outdoors ad 150.00

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 135.00

Diana Dowhower supplies 36.86

Eakes Inc. courthouse supplies 665.28

Fareway kitchen supplies 453.59

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 780.76

Fastenal supplies 337.18

Floyd Valley Healthcare contract, inmate meds 2058.27

FP Mailing Solutions postage meter ink 179.75

Frericks Repair fuel 2544.45

Frontier Communications phone 1666.21

G & R Controls maint. service agreement 2120.50

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 25,380.00

GCR TIRES & TUBES 3896.20

Jolynn Goodchild misc. reimb. 140.27

Graham Tire tires 584.00

Greenway Lawn Care fertilizer, weed control 368.72

GRP & Associates medical waste services 107.00

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 2493.50

Hallett Materials GRANULAR 90,604.11

Hancock Concrete Products construction project 59,762.84

Hardware Hank supplies 7.48

Jamie Hauser mileage 135.72

City of Hinton SUNDRY 147.65

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 255.00

Hope Haven rent assistance 300.00

Hy-Vee host mtg. expense 79.14

ICCS CCPOA training 195.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 28.05

Ingram Technologies squad car computer 3008.72

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. registration fee 75.00

Iowa DNR well permits 75.00

Iowa DOT paper 84.24

Iowa Land Records conference fee 75.00

Iowa Secretary of State notary application 30.00

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 180.00

ISAC registration 170.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 41.40

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 376.75

Johnson Controls fire alarm test & inspect 990.99

Jim Jones postage/supplies 77.96

J-W Tank Line fuel 1905.59

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 7374.72

Keltek Inc. light for squad car 89.49

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 1360.30

KTIV Fall festival advertising 500.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Langel Electric PARTS 17.07

City of Le Mars utilities 836.11

Le Mars Agri Center turf seed 245.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 1314.24

L.G. Everist Big Sioux areas aggregate 36,829.93

Loess Hills Alliance 19-20 funding allocation 2000.00

Alan Lucken postage 44.00

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 135.00

Mail Services mv renewal notices 888.94

MCI long distance 9.85

Menards supplies 666.40

Lisa Messelhiser rent assistance 530.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 7659.64

Midwest Honda mower repairs 558.61

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1538.35

Mike’s Inc. fuel 3692.19

David Moller GROUNDS 200.00

Mr. Muffler parts/service 659.70

Mullally Properties rent assistance 250.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1100.16

Northside Glass Service SAFETY 675.50

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 435.95

Shawn Olson misc. computer parts 522.92

One Office Solutions supplies 199.54

Todd Osterbuhr TOOLS 1000.00

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Kyle Petersen meals reimb 45.10

Pitchfork Ag Toro parts 19.87

Ply. Co. Recorder MTV renewal fee 17.75

Ply. Co. Sheriff transports, services 2859.36

Ply. Co. Solid Waste assessment & hauling 30,560.71

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 5250.64

Premier Communications cable box, phone 1891.92

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 120.00

Quality Lube Center service 114.70

Red’s Printing postcard stock 2229.00

City of Remsen SUNDRY 130.21

Remsen Bell publications 452.87

Jill Renken meeting reimb. 249.40

Richards Construction construction project 124,553.30

Thomas Rohe SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 56.50

Rolling Oil fuel 3536.52

Sam’s Club kitchen supplies 953.47

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 22,854.84

Le Mont Schmid pioneer cemetery mowing 180.00

Schmillen Construction PIPE CULVERTS 19.68

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 819.29

SHRED-IT shred services 61.20

Elizabeth Singer mileage 31.90

Sioux Sales Company uniforms 387.70

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 783.25

Shelly Sitzmann cell reimb. 400.57

Stan Houston Equipment BATTERIES 409.98

Staples office supplies 9.07

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 148.00

Stop Stick Ltd. Equipment 62.00

Susemihl’s Uptown service 54.45

The Merrill Hotel lodging 155.68

The Record publications 285.60

Thomson West Group CLEAR services 168.29

Titan Machinery PARTS 579.42

Total Motors repairs 1377.80

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE postage 55.00

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 218,873.47

Union County Electric tower 92.00

University of Iowa Grant OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 4422.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 191.86

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 206.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 618.20

Wagner Auto Supply parts 275.76

Duane Walhof phone reimb. 58.53

WesTel Systems Remsen trunk line 569.40

Williams & Company auditing services 950.00

Jacob Wingert dog food 122.38

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 12,987.24

Thursday, October 10, 2019