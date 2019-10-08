Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — September 17, 2019

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
September 17, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on September 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present except Don Kass.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the September 17, 2019 agenda with re-scheduling the action item of the bond issuance approval until September 24, 2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from September 10, 2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll issued September 13, 2019 and claims paid on September 17, 2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the debt certification of $117,103 for FY 2018-19 and approve the Urban Renewal report to the IA State Dept. of Management from the Plymouth County Ethanol Urban Renewal Area.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the fireworks display application for Seth Diediker for Joel and Anna Bertrand on 9/22/19 at 27951 C60.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 18 of Lincoln Township on Kittyhawk Ave.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:36 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Craig Anderson, Vice-Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 9-17-2019
A & M Laundry  floor mats    87.00
Absolute Mobile Shredding  SUPPLIES    84.80
Access Systems  copier contract    1206.38
Advanced Systems  maint. agreement copier    37.66
AgriVision Equipment  mower parts    137.52
City of Akron  SUNDRY    70.76
Akron Hometowner  publications    431.38
Indira Alic  conference reimb.    251.14
Allied Oil & Tire  oil    4659.95
Alpha Wireless  cable    90.00
Craig Anderson  meeting reimb.    293.82
Anthony Plumbing, Heating  A/C unit repairs    406.84
Arnold Motor  PARTS    14.91
Bauer Built  TIRES & TUBES    17,200.00
Nick Beeck  meeting expenses    87.47
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars supplies/parts    1116.18
Backhoe Services  DITCH CLEANING    480.00
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Burlington Northern  RR  FLASHING LIGHTS    177.17
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    329.69
Casey’s  fuel    5505.67
Central Iowa Distributing  custodial supplies    106.40
Central Valley Ag Coop  spray chemical    153.58
Christensen Bros Inc  construction project    130,199.11
Cornhusker International  PARTS    37.89
Crittenton Center  juvenile probation    279.90
Culligan Water  water    29.54
CWD  kitchen supplies    4497.77
The Dailey Stop  fuel    105.13
Dakota County Sheriff  service and return    22.88
Dakota Riggers & Tools  CHAINS & CABLES    333.44
Dave’s Electric  repair    993.18
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    259.02
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimb.    183.93
Dirt Road Design  outdoors ad    150.00
Document Depot & Destruction  shredding    135.00
Diana Dowhower  supplies    36.86
Eakes Inc.  courthouse supplies    665.28
Fareway  kitchen supplies    453.59
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    780.76
Fastenal  supplies    337.18
Floyd Valley Healthcare  contract, inmate meds    2058.27
FP Mailing Solutions  postage meter ink    179.75
Frericks Repair  fuel    2544.45
Frontier Communications  phone    1666.21
G & R Controls  maint. service agreement    2120.50
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    25,380.00
GCR  TIRES & TUBES    3896.20
Jolynn Goodchild  misc. reimb.    140.27
Graham Tire  tires    584.00
Greenway Lawn Care  fertilizer, weed control    368.72
GRP & Associates  medical waste services    107.00
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    2493.50
Hallett Materials  GRANULAR    90,604.11
Hancock Concrete Products  construction project    59,762.84
Hardware Hank  supplies    7.48
Jamie Hauser  mileage    135.72
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    147.65
Brent Hobson GROUNDS    255.00
Hope Haven  rent assistance    300.00
Hy-Vee  host mtg. expense    79.14
ICCS  CCPOA training    195.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    28.05
Ingram Technologies  squad car computer    3008.72
Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc.  registration fee    75.00
Iowa DNR  well permits    75.00
Iowa DOT  paper    84.24
Iowa Land Records  conference fee    75.00
Iowa Secretary of State  notary application    30.00
Iowa State University  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    180.00
ISAC  registration    170.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    41.40
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    376.75
Johnson Controls  fire alarm test & inspect    990.99
Jim Jones  postage/supplies    77.96
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1905.59
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    7374.72
Keltek Inc.  light for squad car    89.49
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    1360.30
KTIV  Fall festival advertising    500.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Langel Electric  PARTS    17.07
City of Le Mars  utilities    836.11
Le Mars Agri Center  turf seed    245.00
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    1314.24
L.G. Everist  Big Sioux areas aggregate    36,829.93
Loess Hills Alliance  19-20 funding allocation    2000.00
Alan Lucken  postage    44.00
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    135.00
Mail Services  mv renewal notices    888.94
MCI  long distance    9.85
Menards  supplies    666.40
Lisa Messelhiser  rent assistance    530.00
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    7659.64
Midwest Honda  mower repairs    558.61
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    1538.35
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    3692.19
David Moller  GROUNDS    200.00
Mr. Muffler  parts/service    659.70
Mullally Properties  rent assistance    250.00
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    1100.16
Northside Glass Service  SAFETY    675.50
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    435.95
Shawn Olson  misc. computer parts    522.92
One Office Solutions  supplies    199.54
Todd Osterbuhr  TOOLS    1000.00
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Kyle Petersen meals reimb    45.10
Pitchfork Ag  Toro parts    19.87
Ply. Co. Recorder  MTV renewal fee    17.75
Ply. Co. Sheriff  transports, services    2859.36
Ply. Co. Solid Waste  assessment & hauling    30,560.71
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    5250.64
Premier Communications  cable box, phone    1891.92
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Lawn Care  lawn care    120.00
Quality Lube Center  service    114.70
Red’s Printing  postcard stock    2229.00
City of Remsen SUNDRY    130.21
Remsen Bell  publications    452.87
Jill Renken  meeting reimb.    249.40
Richards Construction  construction project    124,553.30
Thomas Rohe  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    56.50
Rolling Oil  fuel    3536.52
Sam’s Club  kitchen supplies    953.47
Sapp Bros. Petroleum  fuel    22,854.84
Le Mont Schmid  pioneer cemetery mowing    180.00
Schmillen Construction  PIPE CULVERTS    19.68
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    819.29
SHRED-IT  shred services    61.20
Elizabeth Singer  mileage    31.90
Sioux Sales Company  uniforms    387.70
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    783.25
Shelly Sitzmann  cell reimb.    400.57
Stan Houston Equipment  BATTERIES    409.98
Staples  office supplies    9.07
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    148.00
Stop Stick Ltd.  Equipment    62.00
Susemihl’s Uptown service    54.45
The Merrill Hotel  lodging    155.68
The Record  publications    285.60
Thomson West Group  CLEAR services    168.29
Titan Machinery  PARTS    579.42
Total Motors  repairs    1377.80
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    55.00
Brett Udell Trucking  GRANULAR    218,873.47
Union County Electric  tower    92.00
University of Iowa Grant  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    4422.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    191.86
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    206.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    618.20
Wagner Auto Supply parts    275.76
Duane Walhof  phone reimb.    58.53
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunk line    569.40
Williams & Company  auditing services    950.00
Jacob Wingert  dog food    122.38
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    12,987.24

Published in The Record
Thursday, October 10, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment