Probate — Donald Wheat
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD E. WHEAT, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR055628
Notice of Appointment of Administrator And Notice to Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donald E. Wheat, Deceased, who died on or about August 21, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on October 1, 2019, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated October 1, 2019.
Michael L. Wheat
Administrator of the Estate
3083 Kossuth Avenue
Smithland, IA 51056
Michael P. Murphy, ICIS#: AT0005564
Attorney for the Administrator
Murphy, Collins, Bixenman & McGill, PLC
38 First Avenue NW
P.O. Box 526
Le Mars, IA 51031
Date of second publication:
October 17, 2019
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 10, 2019
and Thursday, October 17, 2019