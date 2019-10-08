Probate — Donald Wheat

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD E. WHEAT, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055628

Notice of Appointment of Administrator And Notice to Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donald E. Wheat, Deceased, who died on or about August 21, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on October 1, 2019, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated October 1, 2019.

Michael L. Wheat

Administrator of the Estate

3083 Kossuth Avenue

Smithland, IA 51056

Michael P. Murphy, ICIS#: AT0005564

Attorney for the Administrator

Murphy, Collins, Bixenman & McGill, PLC

38 First Avenue NW

P.O. Box 526

Le Mars, IA 51031

Date of second publication:

October 17, 2019

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 10, 2019

and Thursday, October 17, 2019