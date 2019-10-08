Ronald Pottebaum

Ronald Marvin Pottebaum, 76, of Pierson, Iowa, died on October 6, 2019 at his home near Pierson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa with Father William McCarthy officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen.

Graveside military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 220 and V.F.W Post 3328 of Remsen.

Ron was born November 22, 1942 to Martin and Evelyn (Galles) Pottebaum in Remsen. He was raised in Remsen and later Sioux City.

He received education at Heelan Catholic and joined the Marine Corps at age 17. Ron served four years in the Marine Corps, serving in the Pacific specializing in cryptography and communication.

In a stroke of extreme good fortune, he married Judy Schroeder on January 18, 1964. They lived on an acreage south of Remsen where he kept a large apple orchard. He worked as an electrician. He was a member of Remsen Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.

He was a member of the Knight of Columbus and a proud member of the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers). His hobbies included caring for his apple orchard and garden and playing endless games of pinochle and poker.

He delighted in sharing tales of his time in the Marine Corps, and he was an accomplished Judo practitioner. Most of all, Ron loved his family.

Survivors include his wife Judy of Pierson, IA; his children: Camie (Bob) Stolenberg of Harlingen, TX; Ron (JoAnn) Pottebaum of Roberts, WI; John (Glenna) Pottebaum of Le Mars, IA; Tom (Jena) Pottebaum of Le Mars, IA; Dawn (Matt) Meyer of Shelden, IA; Jamie (Todd) Parman of Marian, IA; and Kristy (Brett) Carpenter of Council Bluffs, IA; 21 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Darlene (Johnny) Dickes of Sioux City, IA; Shirley (Joe) Stoll of Primghar, IA; Doris (Ron) Gettner of Sioux City, IA; Clarice (Dan) Groff of Remsen, IA; Betty (Ron) Heidesch of Bishop, GA; Ken Pottebaum of Sioux City, IA; Joyce Sunclades of Bellevue, NE; Mike (Pam) Pottebaum of Dakota Dunes, SD; Marty (Kandy) Pottebaum of Sioux City, IA; Mark (Lynda) Pottebaum of Lawton, IA; and Julie Pottebaum of Remsen, IA; In-laws Marlene (Jerry) Harpenau Remsen, IA; Bob Schroeder of Le Mars, IA; Janice Wurth of Le Mars, IA; Linda Schroeder of Remsen, IA; Diane (Jerry) Vaske of Remsen, IA; Nancy (Butch) Tentinger of Remsen, IA; Pam Poeckes of Remsen, IA; Joyce (Dan) Ruden of Le Mars, IA; Peg Arens of Remsen, IA; and Susie Steichen of Le Mars, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Cy (Mary) Pottebaum; two sisters, Janice McGinnis and Suzanne Pottebaum in infancy; in-laws Mike Sunclades, Margie Schroeder, Richard Schroeder, Mark Poeckes, Lou Arens and Michael Schroeder.