Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — September 3, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 09/03/2019 – 09/03/2019

4-WAY STOP SHOP Gas bookmobile 32.10

ABSOLUTE SCREEN ART DPNC summer camp t-shirt 135.00

ACKERMANN, LINDA M. PEO Expenses 36.74

ARTHUR GALLAGHER RISK commercial package 55,679.00

AT&T MOBILITY telephone 63.00

BARNES & NOBLE books 806.60

BEACOM, COLEEN PEO Expenses 63.12

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY Annual fire extinguish 329.10

BOB BARKER CO. Shampoo 449.14

BOMGAARS Solar salt-126 bags/SB 2,449.00

BOOK SYSTEMS INC. Supplies 3,575.00

BOYLE, DENNIS Mileage 33.33

BRADY, DANIELLE Mileage 13.34

BURKE ENGINEERING Ceiling tiles 210.24

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS Jumbo Switch West tower 300.00

CANON FINANCIAL SERVICES Contract charge for 08 141.82

CENGAGE LEARNING INC. LP books 190.27

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT Books LP 27.71

CENTRAL IA DISTRIBUTING Mop heads/SB cabins 173.80

CENTURYLINK Anthon phone 279.92

Channel Craft & Dist. Acct# 40888-48/DPNC gi 83.56

CHAPMAN***, DONNA M. Mileage 33.33

CONOLLY***, JULIE M. PARKING 20.00

CONSERVATION CORPS Conservation Corps cre 3,380.00

COUNSEL Contract Maintenance 146.94

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTING Food Supplies 269.67

DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA Weekly Dental Wire 7,923.14

ELECTRONIC ENGINEER Alarm Monitor Fee 39.00

FOUNDATION BUILDING Plaster 18.40

GARTHRIGHT-CHWIRKA* Travel and Meal Reimb. 481.14

GCR TIRE CENTERS (GO 100363) Tire Repair #929 365.00

GOODWIN, COLLEEN PEO Expenses 59.64

GRIEBEL, ARLIS PEO Expenses 35.00

GRIEBEL, MARLO D. PEO Expenses 57.32

GRIEVE***, KIM Mileage 13.34

HARDIE, BARBARA Mileage 14.14

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. Household Supplies 522.41

Hometown Production Woodbury County map ad 459.95

INLAND TRUCK PARTS Parts #34 8,000.35

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT Weekly Flex Benefit Wi 4,949.91

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY Vehicle Maint. 7.95

IOWA PRISON IND. Vehicle Maint. 769.10

IOWA STATE ASS’N OF FALL SCHOOL 1,950.00

IA STATE ASSOCIATION SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 720.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER Parts #503 1,003.15

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP. Uniforms 286.75

JESSEN, BECKY Mileage 10.10

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA CJ Work Comp 255.07

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY PTAC units – SW shop & s 1,666.48

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY (S 105825) Filters 119.16

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET Suburban Repairs 941.57

L G EVERIST INC. AMZ Materials 143.88

LAWSON, JOHN Meal Reimbursement 48.95

LOGAN CONTRACTORS Parts #207 753.00

MADISON NAT’L LIFE INS. Life Insurance 698.55

MAIL SERVICES LLC Printing 3,054.92

MAILHOUSE Metering contract 1,049.11

MATTHIAS, SUSAN Mileage 20.20

MAXFIELD, BARBARA PEO Expenses 60.00

MENARDS Equip Maint. 12.55

MERCYONE SIOUXLAND Audiogram and randoms 1,233.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY Electric AU19 21,575.93

MIDAMERICA BOOKS Books 276.30

MOELLER, JOHN Attorney 78.00

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, M Heritage Bank 1,314.00

MORIARTY, GLENDA PEO Expenses 55.00

MURPHY TRACTOR Parts #520 310.03

NAHRA***, MARK Mileage for mid-year 450.36

NETWORK FLEET INC. Install #917 65.00

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON Sign bolts 8.51

OFFICE ELEMENTS Toner 399.98

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. Contract 08/13/19 – 11 1,104.12

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION Office Supplies 2,877.00

OVERDRIVE INC. Bridges sub content fe 2,023.40

PETERSON, DALE Mileage 9.09

PINKLEY, ROGER PEO Expenses 35.00

QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS Phone 266.25

RECORD PRINTING & COPY Business Cards 512.48

RICKS COMPUTERS INC. Computers-copy-fax-print 4,370.00

RUBA, PATRICIA PEO Expenses 35.00

RUBLE, MARY PEO Expenses 30.00

SANDERS***, ALICIA Mileage 7.07

SECRETARY OF STATE Jeff Davis Notary 30.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK Travel Expenses 5,167.89

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE SBL Ballot Publication 180.16

SIGNS BY TOMORROW Rubber stamps 92.86

SINGING HILLS AUTO Car Washes 229.50

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION 340.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL Yaneff Variance 18.02

SIOUX CITY TREAS. Data Processing/Tyler 286,476.35

SIOUX SALES CO. Uniforms 172.90

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER AD Sponsor Tier III 1,900.00

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT Shop Tools 39.95

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN Office Supplies 52.15

STATE LIBRARY OF IOWA Platform fee bridges 61.00

Summit Food Service Food 17,973.77

THE SIGN SHOP ATV Decals 1,000.00

TITAN MACHINERY Filters #917 162.98

TREASURER STATE OF FY20 – Tank Registration 40.00

TWIN CREEK ANIMAL HOSPITAL K9 Expenses 282.50

UNG***, MATTHEW A. Mileage/ISAC Travel 805.60

UNITY POINT CLINIC Random 119.00

US BANK (STL-MO) 101339 Discount Tire/Tires fo 4,457.57

US MARSHALL SERVICE Overpayment of Equitab 804.10

VEENSTRA & KIMM INC. Engineering Service 1,363.58

VSP VISION SERVICE September 2019 3001201 939.23

WESTERN IOWA TOURISM Annual membership dues 150.00

WIATEL SOLUTION CENTER Computers 3 desks 3 la.5,630.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA Phone & internet service 130.66

WIDMAN, ELIZABETH A. PEO Expenses 43.30

WIDMAN, EMILY PEO Expenses 57.50

WIGMAN CO. Plumbing supplies 632.90

WILLIGES LLC Parking Judge Schumach 1,950.00

WILSON, LISA M. Civil Service Commission 375.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREAS. Paper 60.00

XTREAMAIR LLC Luton Shed internet 71.99

Grand Total: 474,277.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 10, 2019