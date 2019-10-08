Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 10, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SEPTEMBER 10, 2019

THIRTY-SEVENTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for September 10, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 3, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $882,306.38. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894729101029, 1623 Villa Ave.

RESOLUTION #12,893

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The vacated north/south alley adjacent to Lot 6 in Block 3 of South Smith’s Villa Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (except the South 100 feet of the East one-half)

(1623 Villa Ave.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 24th Day of September, 2019 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 24th Day of September, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to Natalie Bass only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to Natalie Bass only for consideration of $1.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 10th Day of September, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Wyatt Fitch, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 9-13-19. End of Temporary Work. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Forrest Johnston for his years of service to Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,894

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING FORREST JOHNSTON

FOR HIS SERVICES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Forrest Johnston has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Secondary Roads Department for 36 years from September 7, 1983 to September 30, 2019; and

WHEREAS, the service given by Forrest Johnston as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Forrest Johnston for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Forrest Johnston.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 10th day of September, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspensions for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Lee Westergaard. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Long Lines. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

A resolution was presented to Lori Baldwin thanking and commending for her years of service with Woodbury County. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the appointment of Heidi Nelson to the Community Action Agency Board of Directors. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcels #894720180045 & #894720180044, 2107 & 2111 Myrtle St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcels #894720180045 & #894720180044, 2107 & 2111 Myrtle St., to City of Sioux City, Sioux City, IA, for $1,040.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,895

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By City of Sioux City in the sum of One Thousand Forty Dollars & 00/100 ($1,040.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894720180045 & #894720180044

Lot Three (3) in Block Two (2), Myrtle Boulevard Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (2107 Myrtle Street)

Lot Four (4) in Block Two (2), Myrtle Boulevard Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (2111 Myrtle Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 10th Day of September, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894729440009, 212 Kansas St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcels #894729440009, 212 Kansas St., to DLG Properties LLC, Sioux City, IA, for $427.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISOR5-0S OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,896

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By DLG Properties LLC in the sum of Four Hundred Twenty-Seven Dollars & 00/100 ($427.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894729440009

Lot Three (3) in Block Forty-three (43), Sioux City Addition, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (212 Kansas Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 10th Day of September, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for Trosper-Hoyt Juvenile Detention Kitchen Project. The bids are as follows:

Nelson Comm. Construction, Sioux City, IA — $158,200.00

L & L Builders, Sioux City, IA — $154,400.00

W.A. Klinger, Sioux City, IA — $189,000.00

H & R Construction, South Sioux City, NE — $166,900.00

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for Trosper-Hoyt Juvenile Detention Kitchen Project to L & L Builders for $154,400.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to authorize the County Auditor to open LEC Financial Advisor proposals submissions on September 17th at 10:00 a.m. Carried 5-0

The Board discussed creating a new Sergeant position at the jail. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for LFM-(D50). The bids are as follows:

Mathers Construction, Co., Correctionville, IA — $2,031,975.53

Lieber Construction, Inc., North Sioux City, SD — $2,179,418.18

Peterson Contractors, Inc., Reinbeck, IA — $2,191,903.88

JB Holland, Decorah City, IA — $3,374,802.53

CJ Moyna, Elkader, IA — $3,501,271.43

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the bids and return them to Secondary Roads for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 17, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 10, 2019