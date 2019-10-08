Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 3, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

THIRTY-SIXTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for September 3, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 27, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $408,341.47. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Beulah Pierce, 2104 Buena Vista Dr., Sioux City, parcel #894719279003.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,892

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Beulah Pierce, is the titleholder of property located at 2104 Buena Vista Dr., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #8947 19 279 003

BUENA VISTA 3RD LOT 6

WHEREAS, Beulah Pierce is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 3rd day of September, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s report of fees collected for the period of 4/01/19 through 6/30/019. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Randy Crawford, 1005 Clairmont Circle, Sergeant Bluff, as Woodbury Township Trustee. The position was previously held by Cindy Wulf-McGrath. The appointment was made on 08/19/2019. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Hayden Harmon, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 9-09-19, $19.86/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-10-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.86/hour.; the transfer of Preston Newman, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept, effective 9-09-19, $19.86/hour. Position transfer from Sheriff Reserve Officer to Civilian Jailer.; the transfer of Ronald Freemont, F/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 9-17-19, $18.90/hour, 0%. Position Transfer from P/T to F/T Operations Officer-Paramedic.; the reclassification of Todd Hayes, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 9-20-19, $20.07/hour, 4%=$.77/hour. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 1 to Grade 1/Step 2.; and the reclassification of Michael Ingram, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept, effective 9-27-19, $20.07/hour, 4%=$.77/hour. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 1 to Grad 1/Step 2. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to set public hearing for 2nd Amendment to a Tower Lease Agreement for a Starcomm tower located at 2290 Platte Road, Homer, NE, for September 17, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract for propane for county buildings with Central Valley Ag Coop. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 10, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

