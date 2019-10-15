Cushing City Council Minutes

October 1, 2019

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, and Jim Porter. Absent: Shawn Joy. Also present: Lt. Hertz, Sgt. Jansen, Tom Grafft, Justin Yarosevich

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) September 3, 2019 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 1072.90

AT&T Firemen Cell 46.22

Barnes & Noble Library books 157.87

CBC Library Roof Repair 38.47

Dave Carstens Reimbursement/Mileage 863.50

Dave’s Roofing Library Roof Supplies 594.22

Elaine Droegmiller Library Cards 2.00

Electronic Engineering Fire Dept. Antenna 63.20

Nicole Huisinga Mileage/Reimbursement 60.92

Joy Auto City Truck Maint. 860.12

Joy Dirt Crushed Concrete 114.00

IA League of Cities Budget Workshop 50.00

ISG Operator Services 450.00

Water System Improvement 956.99

Lift Station Project 1180.00

Jacob’s Electric Lift Station Repairs 114.97

LP Gill 2nd Qtr. Landfill 1068.10

MCI Telephone 29.95

Menards City/Shed Supplies 14.94

Mid-American Electricity 875.10

Gary Merkel Mileage to Landfill Meeting 30.24

MPLC Renew Library Movie License 138.78

Municipal Supply Inc. Flexnet Software Annual Support 1950.00

New Cooperative Fire/Ambulance Diesel 65.84

NW IA League of Cities 2019-20 Dues 25.00

NW REC Standpipe Light 130.40

PCC Ambulance Billing 243.47

The Record Publishing 173.65

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 56.09

State Library of Iowa Library workshop 15.00

Sioux City Journal Publishing 54.69

Stevenson Hardware Keys 22.99

Terry Clarkson Excavating Burials 700.00

USPS City Stamps/Mailing 112.61

Woodbury Co. Emergency Service Paramedic Assist 200.00

Revenues by Fund

General 4799.06

Library 1163.14

Road Use 2226.78

Water Fund 5798.25

Sewer Fund 2052.00

Solid Waste Fund 1974.00

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 18,013.23

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposed water line improvement at 7:10 p.m. No verbal or written comments were presented. Motion made by Endrulat to close public hearing, seconded by Porter. Motion passed 4/0. Mayor closed the Public Hearing at 7:15 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report: Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to 3 calls to Cushing last month. Sgt. Jansen introduced himself to the council.

Clerk: Clerk asked council permission to register and attend a budget workshop. Motion made by Endrulat to register and attend workshop. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0.

Motion made by Porter to approve reports as given. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business – None

General Business

• ISG. Bids were presented to council. Motion made by Rabbass to accept the bid for Alternate #1 from SCE for $428,886.00. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed 4/0.

• Comprehensive Plan. Justin Yarosevich presented the results from the community feedback meeting.

• Fire Department Roster. Motion made by Schlenger to approve fire department roster, seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed 4/0

• Motion made by Porter to approve the transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to NW Iowa Regional Housing Authority. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0

• Council discussed the purchase of a propane blanket for use at the cemetery. Motion made by Rabbass to approve the purchase of a propane blanket up to $1500, seconded by Porter. Motion passed 4/0

• Trick or Treat hours will be October 31st from 5-7 p.m.

Resolutions

Resolution 2019:14:

Resolution to fix a date for a public hearing on proposal to enter into a

General Obligation Water Improvement Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder.

Date set for November 5, 2019. Motion to approve Resolution 2019:14 made by Rabbass, seconded by Schlenger. Motion passed 4/0

Resolution 2019:15:

Resolution finally approving and confirming plans, specifications, form of contract

and estimate of costfor the Imminent Threat Water Distribution System Improvements.

Motion to approve Resolution 2019:15 made by Porter, seconded by Schlenger. Motion passed 4/0

Resolution 2019:16: Resolution awarding contract for the Water Distribution System Improvements Project to SCE Alternate #1 for $428,886.00.

Motion to approve Resolution 2019:16 by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 4/0

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Schlenger, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 8:55 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 17, 2019