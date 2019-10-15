Cushing City Council Minutes — October 1, 2019

Cushing City Council Minutes
October 1, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, and Jim Porter.   Absent:  Shawn Joy.  Also present:  Lt. Hertz, Sgt. Jansen, Tom Grafft, Justin Yarosevich

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) September 3, 2019 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – none

Claims
ACCO  Liquid Chlorine    1072.90
AT&T  Firemen Cell    46.22
Barnes & Noble  Library books    157.87
CBC  Library Roof Repair    38.47
Dave Carstens  Reimbursement/Mileage    863.50
Dave’s Roofing  Library Roof Supplies    594.22
Elaine Droegmiller  Library Cards    2.00
Electronic Engineering  Fire Dept. Antenna    63.20
Nicole Huisinga  Mileage/Reimbursement    60.92
Joy Auto City Truck Maint.    860.12
Joy Dirt  Crushed Concrete    114.00
IA League of Cities  Budget Workshop    50.00
ISG    Operator Services    450.00
Water System Improvement    956.99
Lift Station Project    1180.00
Jacob’s Electric  Lift Station Repairs    114.97
LP Gill  2nd Qtr. Landfill    1068.10
MCI  Telephone    29.95
Menards  City/Shed Supplies    14.94
Mid-American  Electricity    875.10
Gary Merkel  Mileage to Landfill Meeting    30.24
MPLC  Renew Library Movie License    138.78
Municipal Supply Inc.  Flexnet Software Annual Support    1950.00
New Cooperative  Fire/Ambulance Diesel    65.84
NW IA League of Cities  2019-20 Dues    25.00
NW REC  Standpipe Light    130.40
PCC  Ambulance Billing    243.47
The Record  Publishing    173.65
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    56.09
State Library of Iowa  Library workshop    15.00
Sioux City Journal  Publishing    54.69
Stevenson Hardware Keys    22.99
Terry Clarkson Excavating  Burials    700.00
USPS  City Stamps/Mailing    112.61
Woodbury Co. Emergency Service  Paramedic Assist    200.00

Revenues by Fund
General    4799.06
Library    1163.14
Road Use    2226.78
Water Fund    5798.25
Sewer Fund    2052.00
Solid Waste Fund    1974.00
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    18,013.23

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposed water line improvement at 7:10 p.m.   No verbal or written comments were presented. Motion made by Endrulat to close public hearing, seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 4/0.  Mayor closed the Public Hearing at 7:15 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report:  Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to 3 calls to Cushing last month.  Sgt. Jansen introduced himself to the council.

Clerk:  Clerk asked council permission to register and attend a budget workshop.  Motion made by Endrulat to register and attend workshop.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0.

Motion made by Porter to approve reports as given.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business – None

General Business
• ISG.  Bids were presented to council.  Motion made by Rabbass to accept the bid for Alternate #1 from SCE for $428,886.00.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed 4/0.

• Comprehensive Plan.  Justin Yarosevich presented the results from the community feedback meeting.

• Fire Department Roster.  Motion made by Schlenger to approve fire department roster, seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed 4/0

• Motion made by Porter to approve the transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to NW Iowa Regional Housing Authority.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0

• Council discussed the purchase of a propane blanket for use at the cemetery.  Motion made by Rabbass to approve the purchase of a propane blanket up to $1500, seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 4/0

• Trick or Treat hours will be October 31st from 5-7 p.m.

Resolutions
Resolution 2019:14:
Resolution to fix a date for a public hearing on proposal to enter into a
General Obligation Water Improvement Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder.  
Date set for November 5, 2019.  Motion to approve Resolution 2019:14 made by Rabbass, seconded by Schlenger.  Motion passed 4/0

Resolution 2019:15:  
Resolution finally approving and confirming plans, specifications, form of contract
and estimate of costfor the Imminent Threat Water Distribution System Improvements.  
Motion to approve Resolution 2019:15 made by Porter, seconded by Schlenger.  Motion passed 4/0

Resolution 2019:16:  Resolution awarding contract for the Water Distribution System Improvements Project to SCE Alternate #1 for $428,886.00.
Motion to approve Resolution 2019:16 by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 4/0

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Schlenger, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 8:55 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

