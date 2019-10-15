Bronson City Council Minutes — October 8, 2019

Bronson City Council

City Council Minutes

October 8, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Thompson. Council members answering roll: Jason Garnand, Doug Williams, and Dave West. Attorney Ryan Beardshear was present for Attorney Metcalf.

Public Hearing on amending fiscal year 2019/2020 budget was opened at this time.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of September, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 34 hrs. and 24 minutes and responded to 0 calls of service. Additionally, deputies spent 5 hours and 47 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. New tractor for the town will be coming in later this week or next. CJ brought up the matter of salt for the streets this winter. Discussion was made that the city gets its own building to store salt and sand. Matter was tabled again till next meeting. CJ reported that the FEMA site inspection went well. The town is waiting for FEMA to send their report so the town can look it over. Flags on Bronson sign at the park were taken down due to they were tattered and torn. Mayor Thompson will contact the American Legion and get replacement flags.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present at the meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

140.89

General

1372.43 3953.98

Garbage

1952.80 1630.42

Road Use Tax

3611.26 2413.81

Ambulance

240.40 326.06

Water

6369.25 2524.56

Sewer

1744.10 1988.16

Local Option Sales Tax

3461.21 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

SEPT. TOTAL REVENUE

$18,892.34

SEPT. DISBURSEMENTS

$14,420.32

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Since there were no written or oral objections, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to close the public hearing at this time.

Resolution #12-2019

to approve and adopt the proposed amended budget for fiscal year 2019/2020

was passed by motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes,

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the September 10th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR OCTOBER 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health (3) – bacterial testing $14.00

WIATEL telephone bill $63.47

Moville Record publication of minutes $261.37

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $1032.80

Menards Shelter house supplies $12.82

Menards city hall supplies $27.40

Brown Supply Co. water supplies $74.80

USA Blue Book water supplies $746.77

DNR Annual Water use fee $95.00

S&S Equipment mower $115.00

Knoepfler oil change & recall $48.28

Lindy Jessen reimb. for flowers $48.15

LP Gill 2nd qtr. landfill fee $1563.31

American Underground water supplies $594.33

American Underground water supplies $98.98

PCC ambulance billing $132.71

There was a motion from Councilman West a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. First reading of Ordinance #1-2019:

Councilman Garnand introduced and caused to be read the following proposed ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE FIXING AND ADOPTING AMENDED SOLID WASTE COLLECTION RATES IN THE CITY OF BRONSON. Landfill fees will go from $4.00 per garbage can to $6.00 per garbage can.

Councilman West seconded the motion. Council wanted it to be noted that garbage rates have not gone up since 2010. Second reading of the ordinance will be held at the next regular meeting on November 12th.

2. Contract for Rodney Propane: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to sign the contract for propane.

3. Solar school crossings: Councilman West will bring info to Novembers meeting.

4. Letter regarding National Prescription Opiate Litigation. After discussing the matter with Attorney Beardshear, Council asked the clerk to fill out the exclusion request form and send it back by November 22nd.

Anything from Councilman Garnand: no

Anything from Councilman West: there has been complaints of feral cats being fed by residents in town. After discussing the matter, Clerk Jessen was asked to send out letters to the residents.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Beardshear: Attorney Metcalf is working on updating the municipal codes for the town. He wanted to know if the council wanted the town to start licensing dogs. After much discussion, council said no.

Mayor Thompson reported that he had spoken to Verizon and they wanted to revise the ground equipment shelter size from 6’ x 6’ to 10’ x 10’, but should not change the fence size. He also asked Verizon when they plan on doing the installation and it is scheduled for a year from now.

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:00 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Tony Thompson, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 17, 2019