City of Pierson

NOTICE OF INTENT

TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Date of Publication:

October 17, 2019

City of Pierson

201 Main Street

Pierson IA 51048

712-375-5015

On or after October 29, 2019, the City of Pierson will submit a request to the State of Iowa, Iowa Economic Development Authority for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title 1 of the HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ACT OF 1974 as amended (P.L. 97-35), to undertake the following project:

Project Title: Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program

Purpose: Rehabilitation of 6 single-family, owner-occupied homes

Location: The proposed project will take place on residential units within City limits.

Estimated Cost: $212,994 in CDBG funding and $12,000 in City funding.

The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at City of Pierson, 201 Main Street, Pierson IA and may be examined or copied weekdays during normal business hours of 9:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, Monday-Friday.

A tiered approach to the environmental review will be followed. Therefore, prior to on-site construction work for each rehabilitation project, a site-specific SHPO concurrence will be secured. This will occur once Project Specifications on subject property is complete.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Pierson. All comments received by October 28, 2019 will be considered by the City of Pierson prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Pierson certifies to the Iowa Economic Development Authority that Doyle Struve in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Iowa Economic Development Authority approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Pierson to use HUD program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Iowa Economic Development Authority will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pierson’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pierson; (b) the City of Pierson has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Iowa Economic Development Authority; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Iowa Economic Development Authority at 200 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50309. Potential objectors should contact the Iowa Economic Development Authority to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Doyle Struve, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 17, 2019