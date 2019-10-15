Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 24, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 24, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on September 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present, Mark Loutsch left at 10:20 am. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the September 24, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the September 17th board meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll issued September 20, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton. to approve

Resolution 092419-1

authorizing a loan agreement & providing for the issuance of $3,295,000 G.O. Bonds, Series 2019 and providing for the levy of taxes to pay the same.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a minor subdivision, R & G Peterson Addition in Section 34 of Stanton Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution #092419-2

for the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors supporting the installation of fiber optics by

Premier Communications to the rural area of Akron, IA.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 21, 22, 27, 28 of Elkhorn Township on Pioneer Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 5/8 of America Township on 170th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 26/27 of Fredonia Township on Polk Ave. All aye; Mark Loutsch was absent due to leaving meeting early. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to hire Jacob Neubrand as a Tech 2 at a starting rate of $24.53 which is 90% of the full Tech 2 rate beginning on September 16, 2019. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:10 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 17, 2019