Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 17, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SEPTEMBER 17, 2019

THIRTY-EIGHTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt and Taylor; Pottebaum was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for September 17, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 10, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $471,248.83. Copy filed.

To receive County Auditor’s Quarterly report for April 1, 2019 through June 30,2019. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Kayla Vandromme, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 9-23-19. Resignation.; the separation of Chad Robson, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 09-27-19. Resignation.; and the reclassification of Patricia Raymond, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 10-03-19, $18.50/hour, 5%=$.88/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 2 to Grade 3/Step 3 Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME: $19.30/hour., and Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA: $23.73/hour. Copy filed.

To approve flu shots for Woodbury County employees. Copy filed.

To approve the permits to work in the right of way for Charles Widman. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

The Canvass of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District Special Election of 09-10-2019 was held.

It was reported by Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Commissioner of Elections:

There were no provisional ballots or after-election ballots to add to the tally.

For the public measure

General Obligation Bond $33,000,000 Primary School

For the question, there were Six hundred thirty-eight (638) votes

Against the question, there were Nine hundred eighty-one (981) votes

TOTAL: One thousand six hundred nineteen (1,619) votes

GRAND TOTAL: One thousand six hundred nineteen (1,619) votes

We therefore declare the public measure not to be adopted.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive for signatures the canvas of Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District special election held on September 10, 209. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for the 2nd Amendment to a Tower Lease Agreement with new Cingular Wireless PCS.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the 2nd Amendment to a Tower Lease Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Ben Hoelker, Soil and Water Conservation District, updated on watershed conditions. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve Woodbury County Emergency Services to move forward with the purchase of a new fire detection system for $5,725.00 for Climbing Hill facility. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve Trosper Hoyt Juvenile Detention Kitchen project CIP funding for $177,256.61. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for Woodbury County Law Enforcement Justice Center. The bids are as follows:

Hilltop Securities, St. Louis, MO

D.A. Davidson, Des Moines, IA

Mcliney and Company, Mission, KS

Piper Jaffery, Des Moines, IA

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the bids and return them to Building Services for recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt award the bid for LFM-(D50) to Mather Construction for $2,031,975.53. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for PCC Patching. The bids are as follows:

Ten Point Construction, Denison, IA — $84,200.39

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the bids. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for PCC Patching to Ten Point Construction for $84,200.39. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the employee wellness screenings and quarterly health coaching. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the purchase of five scanners for election office out of FY20 CIP. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting date for a public hearing on 2019 Amendment to the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area and Plan. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,897

SETTING DATE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON 2019 AMENDMENT

TO THE GROW WOODBURY COUNTY URBAN RENEWAL AREA AND PLAN

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa (the “County”) has created the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area (the “Urban Renewal Area”) and has approved an urban renewal plan for the Urban Renewal Area; and

WHEREAS, Chapter 403 of the Code of Iowa requires that, before a county approves any new urban renewal project or adds new property to an urban renewal area, a county must amend the existing urban renewal plan to describe the new property and to include that new project; and

WHEREAS, an amendment to the urban renewal plan for the Urban Renewal Area has been prepared which describes a new urban renewal project consisting of financing improvements to county roads, bridges and culverts with incremental property tax revenues; and

WHEREAS, it is necessary that a date be set for a public hearing on this proposal;

NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

This Board will meet at the Woodbury County Courthouse, Sioux City, Iowa, on October 22, 2019, at 4:45 oíclock p.m., at which time and place it will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2019 amendment to the Urban Renewal Area and plan

Notice of the hearing shall be published, the same being in the form attached to this resolution, which publication shall be made in a newspaper of general circulation in Woodbury County, which publication shall be not less than four (4) nor more than twenty (20) days before the date set for the hearing.

Pursuant to Section 403.5 of the Code of Iowa, Dennis Butler and David Gleiser are hereby designated as the County’s representatives in connection with the consultation process which is required under that section of the urban renewal law.

Passed and approved September 17, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 24, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

