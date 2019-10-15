Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 24, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

THIRTY-NINTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Taylor and Pottebaum; Radig was absent. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve the agenda for September 24, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 17, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $617,057.84. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Terry Michalosky, 3425 Military Road, Sioux City, parcel #894813454008.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,898

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Terry Michalosky, is the titleholder of property located at 3425 Military Road, Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #8948 13 454 008

RURAL HOME W 120 FT OF LOTS 1,2 & 3; N 20 FT OF W

WHEREAS, Terry Michalosky is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of September, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894332483009, 307 Randolph St. E., Anthon, IA.

RESOLUTION #12,899

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Nine (9) in Block Thirteen (13), City of Anthon, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (307 Randolph St E.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 8th Day of October, 2019 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 8th Day of October, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to the City of Anthon only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the City of Anthon only for consideration of $328.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 24th Day of September, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894332482010, 108 2nd Ave. S., Anthon, IA.

RESOLUTION #12,900

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The West 75 Ω feet of Lot 19, Block 12, City of Anthon, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (108 2nd Ave S.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 8th Day of October, 2019 at 4:37 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 8th Day of October, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to the City of Anthon only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the City of Anthon only for consideration of $320.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 24th Day of September, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Tricia Sutherland, 2215 Height Ave., Sioux City, IA, as a Director for Western Iowa Tech District V. The position was previously held by Deb Cook. The appointment was made on 9/9/19. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse: $16.84-$18.50/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894729101029, 1623 Villa Ave. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcels #894729101029, 1623 Villa Ave., to Natalie A. Bass, 1619 Villa Ave., Sioux City, for $1.00 plus recording fees. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,901

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Natalie A. Bass in the sum of One Dollar & 00/100 ($1.00) —– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894729101029

The vacated north/south alley adjacent to Lot 6 in Block 3 of South Smith’s Villa Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (except the South 100 feet of the East one-half)

(1623 Villa Ave.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 24th Day of September, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution to transfer Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,902

CERTIFICATE OF APPROVAL FOR THE

TRANSFER OF SIOUXLAND REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY

TO NORTHWEST IOWA REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury, Iowa, held a duly authorized regular meeting on the 24th day of September, 2019; and

WHEREAS, at said meeting it was duly noted that Siouxland Regional Housing Authority had previously entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority for management of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority.

AND WHEREAS, that both Siouxland Regional Housing Authority and Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority had passed motions to voluntarily transfer and accept the transfer of the territory and assets of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority and Siouxland Regional Housing Authority would receive seats on the board for each county served and the current Siouxland Regional Housing Authority population would continue to be served and funding would continue to be utilized in the Siouxland Regional Housing Authority area with this transfer.

NOW, THEREFORE, as the population of this County will continue to be served, Woodbury County expresses its support of the transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority and affords Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority the same authority that Siouxland Regional Housing Authority has exercised in the county since its formation.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name, as Chairperson of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, and caused the official corporate seal of said county to be attached hereto this 24th day of September, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to approve the Comprehensive Strategy statement of understanding. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the contract for LFM-(D50) to Mather Construction for $2,031,975.53. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to interview the Hilltop Securities and D.A. Davidson as part of the process to select a financial consulting firm for a county corrections facility. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 1, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

