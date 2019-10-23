Anthon City Council Minutes — October 14, 2019

Anthon City Council

OCTOBER 14, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on October 14, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen and Tammy Reimer. Allison Umbach was absent. Also present: Kurt & Kate Paulsen, Bob Farmer, Jackie Busch, Karen & Ron Newman, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz, and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 47 hours and 30 minutes, responded to 9 calls for service and spent 4 hours and 6 minutes at the school. Hertz gave the Council the “Compliance and Risk Report” from the speed wagon when it was parked on N. 2nd Ave. This report showed a very high compliance rate and only one occurrence of vehicles going over the speed limit.

LARRY — JACKIE BUSCH: Jackie Busch was present about a neighbor spraying some chemical for bugs and wanted to know if the city could stop private parties from doing this. Lt Hertz said he would check on it. Busch also requested the Council consider a ban on open burning of garbage, leaves, etc., but not fire pits.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from September 5 and September 9, 2019 meetings, financial reports as filed and the Annual Financial Report FYE 6-30-19. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Reimer; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Reimer, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to hold a public hearing on November 11, 2019 at 5:30 pm at the Anthon City Hall to consider an offer by Penny Madsen-Rosso to purchase Lot One (1) & Ex S25’ E ½ Lot Two (2) Block 9, Original Town of Anthon, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Reimer, seconded by Benson, to adopt

Resolution #2019-10-451 entitled “A Resolution Authorizing the Mayor and City Clerk

to Sign the Residential Purchase Agreement” with Wade Nelson and Peggy Vohs.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Reimer; nays — none.

The Council discussed selling the grocery store equipment and other items. Kurt & Kate Paulsen were present to explain how they handle online auctions. Thompson stated that the city would need to publish a public hearing notice stating what the city was listing on the auction site, the dates of the auction and that the items would go to the highest bidder. The Mayor will meet with Paulsen to compile the list.

NIPCO LOAN: Steve Nadel, municipal attorney with Ahlers Cooney, rendered an opinion on the guaranty agreement with WIMECA for the NIPCO loan for Bob Farmer. He stated the City should not approve said agreement. It might be possible to do the loan under the ACDC. He noted the City has economic development authority under Iowa Code which allows for grants. The Mayor called for a voice vote from the Council to see if they supported pursuing the loan option. The vote was: ayes — Petersen; nays — Benson, Boggs and Reimer.

AMEND 2019/2020 BUDGET: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to hold a public hearing on November 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to consider an amendment to the 2019/2020 budget. Carried 4-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing and Amendment of Current City Budget as required by law.

ORDINANCES: Boggs introduced

Ordinance #205 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS

PERTAINING TO PROTECTION OF PUBLIC WATER WELLS”.

Reimer moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #205. Motion was seconded by Petersen and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Reimer; nays – none. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to pass and adopt Ordinance #205. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Reimer; nays — none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Boggs reported on a playground swing for both a baby and an adult. Due to the high cost this was tabled to pursue a grant to pay for it. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to approve the snow removal contract with Mark Cloud for 2019-2020 season. Carried 4-0. Other items discussed: boat ramp repairs delayed by the high water and permits, underground electric under Main Street is in progress, the need for more concrete pads for picnic tables at the Shelter House and part time office help with a possibility of 32 hours per week and wages around $12-$13 per hour.

September Receipts: General – $10240.59; RUT – $8117.88; LOST – $6415.28; Debt Service – $1094.44; Water – $31302.22; Sewer – $8025.03; Electric – $49154.01. Total: $114349.45. Expenses: General – $15911.86; RUT – $1135.11; Water – $23850.56; Sewer – $3926.42; Electric – $53268.79. Total: $98092.74.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:48 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

OCTOBER 2019

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. BATTERIES $19.98

CENTURY LINK PHONE $65.75

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER LOCKS $126.60

FELD FIRE FIRE EXT. TESTING $125.00

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING EQ. UNDERGROUND ELEC. $119.12

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA TIRES/TRAINING $1,323.25

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $290.26

IOWA UTILITIES BOARD ASSESSMENTS $638.00

JOY AUTO PARTS OIL $50.12

LONG LINES PHONE $342.90

MET ANALYSIS $39.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $491.99

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,414.60

THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON LEGAL $1,040.00

WIMECA ENERGY $32,383.81

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,650.00

GROTH RUTH MILEAGE $44.08

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $14.15

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $797.15

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $820.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $6,749.06

IPERS WH IPERS $3,012.33

IA DEPT. NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WA USE FEE..$95.00

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER VACANT LOTS $648.00

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES $2,743.08

WESCO SUPPLIES $9,395.88

NIPCO LOAD CONTROL SWITCHES $7,645.11

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,040.99

KERNS MIKE MEALS/TRAINING $23.79

WAYNE FUNDERMANN ELECT. FURNACE FILTERS $75.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $279.98

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERV. DUMP TRUCK REPAIRS $4,263.35

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $22.17

DEMCO LIBRARY SUPPLIES $171.36

QUILL LIBRARY SUPPLIES $343.53

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $158.59

WOODBURY COUNTY EXTEN-SION TRAINING $105.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL LLC MOSQUITO FOGGING $325.00

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVS INSPECTIONS $1,800.05

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $190.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $180.00

WOODBURY COUNTY RECORDER RECORDING FEES $44.00

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $45.00

QUAD CITY TESTING LAB ELEC. INSPECTION $385.00

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $9,394.06

LAMMERS AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS $186.35

CLAUSEN JACLYNN REBATE $25.00

FIVE-STAR AWARDS & MORE PICNIC TABLE MDSE $50.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS..$15,501.43

CLAIMS TOTAL $111,725.37

