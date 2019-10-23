Anthon City Council — Ordinance No. 205 (Public Water Wells)

Anthon City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 205

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS

PERTAINING TO PROTECTION OF PUBLIC WATER WELLS

Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Chapter 93, Section 04, Table A: Separation Distances, of the Code of Ordinances of Anthon, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

93.04 APPLICATION. Prescriptions set forth in Table A shall apply to all public wells existing within the City, except public water wells formerly abandoned for use by resolution of the Council.

SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council the 14th day of October 2019 and approved this 14th day of October 2019.

_______________________

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

________________________

Ruth A. Groth, City Clerk, MMC

First Reading: October 14, 2019

Second Reading: Waived

Third Reading: Waived

I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 205 on the 24th day of October, 2019.

________________________

Ruth A. Groth, City Clerk, MMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 24, 2019