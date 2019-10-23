Correctionville City Council Minutes — October 14, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting – October 14, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on October 14, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Dan Volkert. Absent: Tara Hill. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the minutes of the September 9, 2019 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Colton Johnson and Levi Volkert presented the council with a request for donation to the After Prom. Request will be discussed at our next regular meeting.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report. There was some discussion about the speeding traffic along Hackberry Street.

2. Maintenance report: None. Mayor will speak with maintenance supervisor about attending all meetings.

3. Fire and rescue report-Jeff Hill, Fire Chief reported that we had maintenance done to the ambulance. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty approving

Resolution 2019-36

approving Marlon Cole as a member to the Correctionville Fire and Rescue Department.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0. Austin Spahn asked if the fire department could clean some of the drainage tubes. The department will try to work on a few intersections.

4. Dave Christensen: No report given. Attorney Thompson gave an update on properties that the city is trying to take possession of.

5. Austin Spahn spoke with the council about street repair on Hackberry Street. The street should be repaired in the spring.

6. Mark Meister and Jen Benedix addressed the council about the boulders that are in the right of way of their properties. After much discussion with Meister, Benedix the council determined that according to our city code the rocks would have to be removed.

7. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve

Resolution 2019-37

approving the Annual Urban Renewal Report for 2017/18.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

8. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve

Resolution 2019-38

approving Federal Aid Agreement for TAP Grant funds.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

9. Health insurance policy for city employees – tabled until next regular meeting.

10. Disk golf equipment – discussed donating equipment. Decision tabled until next regular meeting.

11. Lighting for city signs – council was presented a quote for solar lighting. Council will look into other options.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

EXPENDITURES: REVENUE:

General Fund

$25,844.91 $15,886.09

Road Use Tax

$11,451.87 $11,796.07

Employee Benefits

$955.11

Emergency

$86.32

LOST

$9,053.76

TIF

$90.03

Welsch

$976.93

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Cemetery Maintenance

$38.36

Debt Service

$1,322.43

Flood 2019

$105.76

Water Fund

$9,485.70 $8,250.10

Sewer Fund

$7,997.84 $13,363.24

Totals

$54,886.08 $61,830.97

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $1,974.42

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $2,785.06

IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE State Withholding 3rd Quarter $2,188.00

IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE Sales tax 3rd 1/4 $506.00

IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE WET Tax 3rd 1/4 $1,354.00

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. Toner HP $106.42

IA SECTION AWWA REGION 3 Training $50.00

CORNER HARDWARE Pipe $1,051.56

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $4,939.68

VERIZON WIRELESS Phone $52.31

MIDAMERICAN Electricity $3,741.10

USPS Postage $133.35

DEB SCHILLINGER Utility refund $34.87

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERV-ICES Nuisance $1,733.61

ADVANTAGE ARCHIVES, LLC Film Scanning $6,000.00

AIRGAS USA, LLC Oxygen $98.54

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY Pipe $3,502.13

CARLA MATHERS Mileage $66.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE Liquor license refund $18.75

CORNER HARDWARE Maintenance $47.07

FELD FIRE Worklight $339.40

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Testing $28.75

IMFOA Fall Conference $155.00

IOWA DNR Water permit $95.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES Budget Workshop (2) $100.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $164.63

L.P. GILL, INC. 2nd quarter 2019/20 $3,985.96

LONGLINES Phone $143.93

MCKESSON MEDICAL Ambulance supplies $549.91

MIKE SEVENING CONSTRUCTION Sidewalk crosswalk $3,652.00

NEW COOPERATIVE, INC. Fuel $1,579.63

OFFICE ELEMENTS Supplies $71.65

PCC Amb. billing $283.11

QUALITY PUMP & CONTROL Sewer maint. $40,085.06

SANITARY SERVICES 3rd Quarter 2019 $13,905.50

SCE, LLC Force main repair $5,402.90

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE Maintenance $908.10

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT Blades $49.90

MOVILLE RECORD publishing $233.25

CHAD THOMPSON Legal fees $3,519.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. Parts $342.51

VERIZON WIRELESS Phone $52.33

VISA Supplies $443.99

WESTERN IOWA TECH Training $910.00

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Ambulance Assist $400.00

$107,784.38



