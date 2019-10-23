Correctionville City Council Minutes — October 14, 2019

Correctionville City Council
Regular City Council Meeting – October 14, 2019

CALL TO ORDER:  The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on October 14, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL:  Council members answering roll:  Bob Beazley,  Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Dan Volkert. Absent: Tara Hill.  City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda.  Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the minutes of the September 9, 2019 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed.  Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT:  Colton Johnson and Levi Volkert presented the council with a request for donation to the After Prom. Request will be discussed at our next regular meeting.

NEW BUSINESS:
1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report. There was some discussion about the speeding traffic along Hackberry Street.

2. Maintenance report: None.  Mayor will speak with maintenance supervisor about attending all meetings.

3. Fire and rescue report-Jeff Hill, Fire Chief reported that we had maintenance done to the ambulance. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty approving
Resolution 2019-36
approving Marlon Cole as a member to the Correctionville Fire and Rescue Department.
Roll Call. Passed 4/0. Austin Spahn asked if the fire department could clean some of the drainage tubes. The department will try to work on a few intersections.

4. Dave Christensen: No report given. Attorney Thompson gave an update on properties that the city is trying to take possession of.

5. Austin Spahn spoke with the council about street repair on Hackberry Street. The street should be repaired in the spring.

6. Mark Meister and Jen Benedix addressed the council about the boulders that are in the right of way of their properties. After much discussion with Meister, Benedix the council determined that according to our city code the rocks would have to be removed.

7. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve
Resolution 2019-37
approving the Annual Urban Renewal Report for 2017/18.  
Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

8. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve
Resolution 2019-38
approving Federal Aid Agreement for TAP Grant funds.
Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

9. Health insurance policy for city employees – tabled until next regular meeting.

10. Disk golf equipment – discussed donating equipment. Decision tabled until next regular meeting.

11. Lighting for city signs – council was presented a quote for solar lighting. Council will look into other options.

OTHER BUSINESS:
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:
CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

   SEPTEMBER          SEPTEMBER
EXPENDITURES:      REVENUE:
General Fund
$25,844.91                  $15,886.09
Road Use Tax
$11,451.87                    $11,796.07
Employee Benefits
$955.11
Emergency
$86.32
LOST
$9,053.76
TIF
$90.03
Welsch
$976.93
Copeland Fund
$12.53
Cemetery Maintenance
$38.36
Debt Service
$1,322.43
Flood 2019
$105.76
Water Fund
$9,485.70         $8,250.10
Sewer Fund
$7,997.84         $13,363.24
Totals
    $54,886.08      $61,830.97

Vendor/Description    Amount
IPERS  IPERS    $1,974.42
DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY  Federal    $2,785.06
IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE  State Withholding 3rd Quarter    $2,188.00
IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE  Sales tax 3rd 1/4    $506.00
IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE  WET Tax 3rd 1/4    $1,354.00
OFFICE SYSTEMS CO.  Toner HP    $106.42
IA SECTION AWWA REGION 3  Training    $50.00
CORNER HARDWARE  Pipe    $1,051.56
UNITED HEALTHCARE  Health Ins.    $4,939.68
VERIZON WIRELESS  Phone    $52.31
MIDAMERICAN  Electricity    $3,741.10
USPS  Postage    $133.35
DEB SCHILLINGER  Utility refund    $34.87
ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERV-ICES  Nuisance    $1,733.61
ADVANTAGE ARCHIVES, LLC  Film Scanning    $6,000.00
AIRGAS USA, LLC  Oxygen    $98.54
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY  Pipe    $3,502.13
CARLA MATHERS  Mileage    $66.00
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  Liquor license refund    $18.75
CORNER HARDWARE  Maintenance    $47.07
FELD FIRE  Worklight    $339.40
FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL  Testing    $28.75
IMFOA  Fall Conference    $155.00
IOWA DNR  Water permit    $95.00
IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES  Budget Workshop (2)    $100.00
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  Maintenance    $164.63
L.P. GILL, INC.  2nd quarter 2019/20    $3,985.96
LONGLINES  Phone    $143.93
MCKESSON MEDICAL  Ambulance supplies    $549.91
MIKE SEVENING CONSTRUCTION  Sidewalk crosswalk    $3,652.00
NEW COOPERATIVE, INC.  Fuel    $1,579.63
OFFICE ELEMENTS  Supplies    $71.65
PCC  Amb. billing    $283.11
QUALITY PUMP & CONTROL  Sewer maint.    $40,085.06
SANITARY SERVICES  3rd Quarter 2019    $13,905.50
SCE, LLC  Force main repair    $5,402.90
SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE  Maintenance    $908.10
STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT  Blades    $49.90
MOVILLE RECORD  publishing    $233.25
CHAD THOMPSON  Legal fees    $3,519.00
UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO.  Parts    $342.51
VERIZON WIRELESS  Phone    $52.33
VISA  Supplies    $443.99
WESTERN IOWA TECH  Training    $910.00
WOODBURY COUNTY EMS  Ambulance Assist    $400.00
        $107,784.38
 
